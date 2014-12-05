Microwaves Engineering Textbooks

1. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics (7th Edition) by Fawwaz T. Ulaby – Umberto Ravaioli.

2. Discrete-Time Signal Processing (3rd Edition) (Prentice-Hall Signal Processing Series) by Alan V. Oppenheim – Ronald W. Schafer.

3. Field and Wave Electromagnetics (2nd Edition) by David K. Cheng.

4. Microwave Engineering by David M. Pozar.

5. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics by Eric Michielssen,Umberto Ravaioli,Umberto Ravaioli,Fawwaz T. Ulaby Fawwaz T. Ulaby.

6. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics (6th Edition) by Fawwaz T. Ulaby – Eric Michielssen – Umberto Ravaioli.

7. Troubleshooting and Repairing Major Appliances by Eric Kleinert.

8. Engineering Electromagnetics by Umran S. Inan – Aziz Inan.

9. Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design, 3rd Edition by Constantine A. Balanis.

10. Electromagnetics by Branislav M. Notaros.

11. Fundamentals of Engineering Electromagnetics by David K. Cheng.

12. The Electronics of Radio by David Rutledge.

13. Electromagnetics for Engineers by Fawwaz T. Ulaby.

14. Elements of Engineering Electromagnetics (6th Edition) by Nannapaneni Narayana Rao.

15. An Introduction to Radio Frequency Engineering by Christopher Coleman.

16. Microwave and RF Design: A Systems Approach by Michael Steer.

17. LCP for Microwave Packages and Modules (The Cambridge RF and Microwave Engineering Series) by Anh-Vu H. Pham – Morgan J. Chen – Kunia Aihara.

18. Microwave Filters for Communication Systems: Fundamentals, Design and Applications by Richard J. Cameron – Raafat Mansour – Chandra M. Kudsia.

19. Complex Variables Demystified by David McMahon.

20. Public Health SOS: The Shadow Side Of The Wireless Revolution by Camilla Rees – Magda Havas.

21. Electromagnetic Waves by Umran S. Inan – Aziz Inan.

22. RF and Microwave Engineering: Fundamentals of Wireless Communications by Frank Gustrau.

23. Microwave and Rf Design of Wireless Systems by David M. Pozar.

24. Surface Acoustic Wave Devices in Telecommunications: Modelling and Simulation (Engineering Online Library) by Ken-Ya Hashimoto.

25. Principles of Traveling Wave Tubes (Artech House Radar Library) by A. S. Gilmour Jr.

26. Microwave-Enhanced Chemistry: Fundamentals, Sample Preparation, and Applications (ACS Professional Reference Book) by .

27. The Finite Difference Time Domain Method for Electromagnetics by Karl S. Kunz – Raymond J. Luebbers.

28. Computational Electromagnetics―Retrospective and Outlook: In Honor of Wolfgang J.R. Hoefer by .

29. Fundamentals of RF and Microwave Transistor Amplifiers by Inder Bahl.

30. Understanding Quartz Crystals and Oscillators (Artech House Microwave Library) by Ramon M. Cerda.

31. Transmission Lines: Equivalent Circuits, Electromagnetic Theory, and Photons (The Cambridge RF and Microwave Engineering Series) by Richard Collier.

32. Introduction to Magnetic Materials by B. D. Cullity – C. D. Graham.

33. The Design of CMOS Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuits, Second Edition by Thomas H. Lee.

34. Light Science: Physics and the Visual Arts (Undergraduate Texts in Contemporary Physics) by Thomas D. Rossing – Christopher J Chiaverina.

35. Fundamentals of Electromagnetics for Electrical and Computer Engineering (Illinois Ece) by Nannapaneni Narayana Rao.

36. Electromagnetic Waves by David H. Staelin – Ann W. Morgenthaler – Jin Au Kong.

37. Microwave Transistor Amplifiers: Analysis and Design (2nd Edition) by Guillermo Gonzalez.

38. Radio-Frequency Electronics: Circuits and Applications by Jon B. Hagen.

39. Design and Optimization of Passive UHF RFID Systems by Joehl – Norbert – Dehollain – Catherine – Declercq – Michel – Curty – Jari-Pascal.

40. Mobile Communications Safety (Telecommunications Technology & Applications Series) by .

41. Electromagnetic Field Theory: A Collection of Problems by Gerd Mrozynski – Matthias Stallein.

42. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics (5th Edition) by Fawwaz T. Ulaby.

43. High-Speed Devices and Circuits with THz Applications (Devices, Circuits, and Systems) by .

44. Microwave Engineering by David M. Pozar.

45. Fundamentals of Electromagnetics for Electrical and Computer Engineering (Illinois Ece) by Nannapaneni Narayana Rao.

46. RF Power Amplifiers for Wireless Communications, Second Edition (Artech House Microwave Library (Hardcover)) by Steve C. Cripps.

47. Patterns of Light: Chasing the Spectrum from Aristotle to LEDs by Steven Beeson – James W. Mayer.

48. Civil Engineering Applications of Ground Penetrating Radar (Springer Transactions in Civil and Environmental Engineering) by .

49. Microstrip Filters for RF / Microwave Applications by Jia-Sheng Hong.

50. Engineering Electromagnetics by Kenneth R. Demarest.

51. Practical RF Circuit Design for Modern Wireless Systems, Volume I : Passive Circuits and Systems by Les Besser.

52. Design of Amplifiers and Oscillators by the S-parameter Method by George D. Vendelin.

53. Power System Transients: Parameter Determination by .

54. Engineering Optics (Springer Series in Optical Sciences) by Keigo Iizuka.

55. Microwave Devices and Circuits (3rd Edition) by Samuel Y. Liao.

56. MICROWAVE RING CIRCUITS AND RELATED STRUCTURES, SECOND EDITION by Chang.

57. Radio Frequency and Microwave Electronics Illustrated by Matthew M. Radmanesh.

58. Phase Noise and Frequency Stability in Oscillators (The Cambridge RF and Microwave Engineering Series) by Enrico Rubiola.

59. Stresses in Beams, Plates, and Shells, Third Edition (Applied and Computational Mechanics) by Ansel C. Ugural.

60. Controlling Radiated Emissions by Design by Michel Mardiguian.

61. Lasers: Fundamentals and Applications (Graduate Texts in Physics) by K. Thyagarajan – Ajoy Ghatak.

62. Development of Packaging and Products for Use in Microwave Ovens (Woodhead Publishing in Materials) by .

63. The RF and Microwave Handbook (Electrical Engineering Handbook) by .

64. Microwave Circuit Design: A Practical Approach Using ADS by Kyung-Whan Yeom.

65. Mobile Phone Programming: and its Application to Wireless Networking by .

66. Practical Rf Circuit Design for Modern Wireless Systems, Volume Ii: Active Circuits by Rowan Gilmore.

67. Digital Microwave Communication: Engineering Point-to-Point Microwave Systems by George Kizer.

68. Microwave and RF Circuits: Analysis, Synthesis, and Design (Artech House Antennas and Propagation Library) by Max W. – Jr. Medley.

69. Many-Body Approach to Electronic Excitations: Concepts and Applications (Springer Series in Solid-State Sciences) by Friedhelm Bechstedt.

70. Microwave Engineering by David M. Pozar.

71. Remote Sensing with Imaging Radar (Signals and Communication Technology) by John A. Richards.

72. Precision Temperature Sensors in CMOS Technology (Analog Circuits and Signal Processing) by Micheal A.P. Pertijs – Johan Huijsing.

73. Optical Network Design and Planning (Optical Networks) by Jane M. Simmons.

74. RFID For Dummies by Patrick J. Sweeney II.

75. Essentials of RF and Microwave Grounding (Artech House Microwave Library) by Eric Holzman.

76. Microwave Receivers With Electronic Warfare Applications. Corrected Reprint Edition by James Bao-Yen Tsui.

77. Principles of Lasers by Orazio Svelto.

78. Astronomical Spectroscopy for Amateurs (The Patrick Moore Practical Astronomy Series) by Ken M. Harrison.

79. Electrodynamics: The Field-Free Approach: Electrostatics, Magnetism, Induction, Relativity and Field Theory (Undergraduate Lecture Notes in Physics) by Kjell Prytz.

80. Foundations for Radio Frequency Engineering by Shinichi Nakabayashi.

81. Choosing and Using Astronomical Eyepieces (The Patrick Moore Practical Astronomy Series) by William Paolini.

82. The Arrl Uhf/Microwave Experimenter’s Manual: Antennas, Components and Design by American Radio Relay League.

83. Optical Imaging Sensors and Systems for Homeland Security Applications (Advanced Sciences and Technologies for Security Applications) by .

84. Handbook of Microwave Component Measurements: with Advanced VNA Techniques by Joel P. Dunsmore.

85. Electronic Circuits: Handbook for Design and Application by Ulrich Tietze – Christoph Schenk – Eberhard Gamm.

86. Nanometer CMOS RFICs for Mobile TV Applications (Analog Circuits and Signal Processing) by Ahmed A. Youssef – James W. Haslett.

87. Principles of Lasers by Orazio Svelto.

88. Raman Amplifiers for Telecommunications 1: Physical Principles (Springer Series in Optical Sciences) (v. 1) by .

89. Microstrip Antennas: The Analysis and Design of Microstrip Antennas and Arrays by .

Industrial Technology Textbooks

1. System Dynamics (4th Edition) by Katsuhiko Ogata.

2. Modern Welding by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

3. Process Technology: Safety, Health, and Environment by Charles E. Thomas.

4. Information Systems Today (5th Edition) by Joseph Valacich – Christoph Schneider.

5. Process Technology Systems by Michael Speegle.

6. Welding Print Reading by John R. Walker – W. Richard Polanin.

7. Robotics Technology: Theory and Industrial Applications by Larry Ross – Stephen Fardo – James Masterson – Robert Towers.

8. Food Processing Technology: Principles and Practice (Woodhead Publishing in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition) by P J Fellows.

9. Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (6th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

10. Welding Level 1 Trainee Guide, Paperback (4th Edition) (Contren Learning) by NCCER.

11. Welding Technology Fundamentals by William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

12. Makers: The New Industrial Revolution by Chris Anderson.

13. American Electricians’ Handbook, Sixteenth Edition by Terrell Croft – Frederic P. Hartwell – Wilford I. Summers.

14. Information Technology: Inside and Outside by David Cyganski – John A. Orr – Richard F. Vaz.

15. Management of Technology : Managing Effectively in Technology-Intensive Organizations by Hans J. Thamhain.

16. Industrial Control Electronics by Terry L.M. Bartelt.

17. Practical Problems in Mathematics for Welders (Practical Problems In Mathematics Series) by Robert Chasan.

18. System Dynamics: An Introduction by Derek Rowell – David N. Wormley.

19. Productivity and Reliability-Based Maintenance Management by Matthew P. Stephens.

20. The Hardware Startup: Building Your Product, Business, and Brand by Renee DiResta – Brady Forrest – Ryan Vinyard.

21. Engineers and Their Profession by John D. Kemper – Billy R. Sanders.

22. The Digital Information Age: An Introduction to Electrical Engineering (MindTap Course List) by Roman Kuc.

23. How To Make Money With 3D Printing: Passive Profits, Hacking The 3D Printing Ecosystem And Becoming A World-Class 3D Designer by Jeffrey Ito.

24. Handbook of Nondestructive Evaluation, Second Edition by Chuck Hellier.

25. Modern Welding by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

26. The Art Student Survival Guide (Design Concepts) by Jeffrey Otto.

27. System Engineering Management by Benjamin S. Blanchard.

28. Industrial Supervision in the Age of High Technology by David L. Goetsch.

29. 1800 Mechanical Movements, Devices and Appliances (Dover Science Books) by Gardner D. Hiscox.

30. Modern Global Seismology, Volume 58 (International Geophysics) by Thorne Lay – Terry C. Wallace.

31. Model Predictive Control Theory and Design by James B. Rawlings – Mayne David Q..

32. Systems Engineering Principles and Practice by Alexander Kossiakoff – William N. Sweet.

33. Control Systems Engineering, 4th Edition by Norman S. Nise.

34. Medical Device Technologies: A Systems Based Overview Using Engineering Standards (Academic Press Series in Biomedical Engineering) by Gail Baura.

35. Information Technology Investment: Decision-Making Methodology by Marc J Schniederjans – Jamie L Hamaker – Ashlyn M Schniederjans.

36. Chemical Engineering Reference Manual, 7th Ed by Michael R. Lindeburg PE.

37. Practice Problems for the Chemical Engineering PE Exam, 7th Ed by Michael R. Lindeburg PE.

38. System Dynamics (3rd Edition) by Katsuhiko Ogata.

39. Systems Engineering and Analysis (4th Edition) by Benjamin S. Blanchard – Wolter J. Fabrycky.

40. A Research Primer for Technical Communication: Methods, Exemplars, and Analyses by Michael A. Hughes – George F. Hayhoe.

41. Infrastructure: A Field Guide to the Industrial Landscape by Brian Hayes.

42. Industrial Electronics by James T. Humphries – Leslie P. Sheets.

43. Measurement and Control Basics, 4th Edition by Thomas A. Hughes.

44. Welding Skills, Processes and Practices for Entry-Level Welders: Book 3 by Larry Jeffus – Lawrence Bower.

45. Hemp Masters: Ancient Hippie Secrets for Knotting Hip Hemp Jewelry by Max Lunger.

46. Fundamentals of Signals and Systems by M.J. Roberts Professor.

47. So You Want To Be An Engineer: What to Learn and What to Expect by Ray Floyd – Richard Spencer.

48. Welding: Principles and Applications, Fourth Edition by Larry Jeffus.

49. Industrial Hydraulic Technology Bulletin 0232-B1 by .

50. Quality Assurance for the Chemical and Process Industries: A Manual of Good Practices by American Society for Quality Control – Asq Chemical & Process Industries DIV.

51. Reboot: Competing with Technology Strategy by Lisa B. Jasper – Jim Smelley.

52. Software Process Dynamics by Raymond J. Madachy.

53. Process Technology Systems by Michael Speegle.

54. Variable Speed Pumping: A Guide to Successful Applications by Europump & the Hydraulic Insti.

55. Electricity & Electronics For Industrial Maintenance by Thomas E. Kissell.

56. Collective Intelligence: Mankind’s Emerging World in Cyberspace by Pierre Levy.

57. Getting Started with CNC: Personal Digital Fabrication with Shapeoko and Other Computer-Controlled Routers (Make) by Edward Ford.

58. ISA Handbook of Measurement Equations and Tables, 2nd Edition by .

59. CNC Handbook by Hans B. Kief – Helmut A. Roschiwal.

60. Smart Inventory Solutions by Phillip Slater.

61. Industrial Network Basics: Practical Guides for the Industrial Technician! (Volume 3) by Gary D Anderson.

62. 3D Printing with Autodesk 123D, Tinkercad, and MakerBot by Lydia Sloan Cline.

63. Engineering Tribology by Gwidon Stachowiak – Andrew W Batchelor.

64. The Chemistry of Fragrances: From Perfumer to Consumer (RSC Paperbacks) by .

65. PRACTICAL ARRAY PROCESSING by Mark C. Sullivan.

66. Planning, Performing, and Controlling Projects: Principles and Applications (2nd Edition) by Robert B. Angus – Norman A. Gundersen – Thomas P. Cullinane – Robert Angus.

67. 1800 Mechanical Movements, Devices and Appliances (Dover Science Books) by Gardner D. Hiscox.

68. Fuzzy Control: Synthesis and Analysis by .

69. Basic Pneumatics: An Introduction to Industrial Compressed Air Systems and Components, Revised Printing by Jay F. Hooper.

70. System Analysis, Design, and Development: Concepts, Principles, and Practices by Charles S. Wasson.

71. Dynamic Modeling and Control of Engineering Systems (2nd Edition) by J. Lowen Shearer – Bohdan T Kulakowski – John F. Gardner.

72. Modern Welding Technology (6th Edition) by Howard B. Cary – Scott Helzer.

73. Managing Technological Innovation: Competitive Advantage from Change by Frederick Betz.

74. CNC Control Setup for Milling and Turning by Peter Smid.

75. Industrial Discipline-Specific Review for the FE/EIT Exam, 2nd Ed by Michael R. Lindeburg PE.

76. Die Design Fundamentals by Vukota Boljanovic.

77. Schaum’s Outline of Strength of Materials, 6th Edition (Schaum’s Outlines) by William Nash.

78. Smaller Faster Lighter Denser Cheaper: How Innovation Keeps Proving the Catastrophists Wrong by Robert Bryce.

79. Industrial Refrigeration Handbook by Wilbert Stoecker.

80. Packaging Design: Successful Product Branding from Concept to Shelf by Marianne R. Klimchuk – Sandra A. Krasovec.

81. Aws D1.1/D1.1m 2010: Structural Welding Code Steel by AWS.

82. Revolution in Miniature: The History and Impact of Semiconductor Electronics by Ernest Braun – Stuart MacDonald.

83. Plastic Injection Molding: Mold Design and Construction Fundamentals (Fundamentals of Injection Molding) (2673) (Fundamentals of injection molding series) by Douglas M. Bryce.

84. Microsystem Design by Stephen D. Senturia.

85. Quick Reference for the Chemical Engineering PE Exam, 3rd Ed by Michael R. Lindeburg PE.

86. Forces of Production: A Social History of Industrial Automation by David F. Noble.

87. Compressors: How to Achieve High Reliability & Availability by Heinz P. Bloch – Fred K. Geitner.

88. Forecasting and Management of Technology by Alan L. Porter – Scott W. Cunningham – Jerry Banks – A. Thomas Roper – Thomas W. Mason – Frederick A. Rossini.

89. Real World Instructional Design by Katherine Cennamo – Debby Kalk.

90. Construction Master Pro: Workbook and Study Guide by Calculated Industries – Bob Kokernak.

Microelectronics Engineering Books

1. Microelectronic Circuits (The Oxford Series in Electrical and Computer Engineering) 7th edition by Adel S. Sedra – Kenneth C. Smith.

2. Practical Electronics for Inventors, Third Edition by Paul Scherz – Simon Monk.

3. Matlab: A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving by Stormy Attaway.

4. Microelectronic Circuits (Oxford Series in Electrical & Computer Engineering) by Adel S. Sedra – Kenneth C. Smith.

5. Programming Arduino Getting Started with Sketches by Simon Monk.

6. Microelectronics Circuit Analysis and Design by Donald A Neamen.

7. The Definitive Guide to ARM® Cortex®-M3 and Cortex®-M4 Processors, Third Edition by Joseph Yiu.

8. Arduino Workshop: A Hands-On Introduction with 65 Projects by John Boxall.

9. JAEGER: INTRO MICROELEC V5 MOD _P2 (2nd Edition) by Richard C. Jaeger.

10. Raspberry Pi Projects for the Evil Genius by Donald Norris.

11. Essential MATLAB for Engineers and Scientists by Brian Hahn – Daniel T. Valentine Ph.D..

12. Computer Organization and Design: The Hardware/Software Interface (The Morgan Kaufmann Series in Computer Architecture and Design) by David A. Patterson – John L. Hennessy.

13. Hacking Electronics: An Illustrated DIY Guide for Makers and Hobbyists by Simon Monk Dr.

14. Fabrication Engineering at the Micro- and Nanoscale (The Oxford Series in Electrical and Computer Engineering) by Stephen A. Campbell.

15. Practical Electronics for Inventors, Third Edition by Paul Scherz – Simon Monk.

16. Microelectronic Circuit Design by Richard Jaeger – Travis Blalock.

17. MSP430 Microcontroller Basics by John H. Davies.

18. Raspberry Pi Cookbook by Simon Monk.

19. Programmable Microcontrollers with Applications: MSP430 LaunchPad with CCS and Grace by Cem Unsalan – H. Deniz Gurhan.

20. Programming the Raspberry Pi: Getting Started with Python by Simon Monk.

21. Matlab: A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving by Stormy Attaway.

22. Arduino Cookbook, 2nd Edition by Michael Margolis.

23. Fundamentals of Microelectronics by Behzad Razavi.

24. Make Your Own PCBs with EAGLE: From Schematic Designs to Finished Boards by Simon Monk.

25. Fundamentals of Microcontrollers and Applications in Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers by Ramesh S. Gaonkar.

26. Make: Wearable Electronics: Design, prototype, and wear your own interactive garments by Kate Hartman.

27. Foundations of Analog and Digital Electronic Circuits (The Morgan Kaufmann Series in Computer Architecture and Design) by Anant Agarwal – Jeffrey Lang.

28. Arduino Projects for Amateur Radio by Jack Purdum – Dennis Kidder.

29. Electronics 1 Part 1 (Quick Study Academic) by Inc. BarCharts.

30. Beginner’s Guide to Reading Schematics, Third Edition by Stan Gibilisco.

31. Microelectronic Circuit Design, 5th Edition by Richard C Jaeger Professor of Electrical Engineering – Travis Blalock.

32. Raspberry Pi Cookbook by Simon Monk.

33. BeagleBone Cookbook: Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions by Mark A. Yoder – Jason Kridner.

34. 30 Arduino Projects for the Evil Genius, Second Edition by Simon Monk.

35. The ULTIMATE Tesla Coil Design and Construction Guide by Mitch Tilbury.

36. Electronics 1 Part 2 (Quickstudy Reference Guides – Academic) by Inc. BarCharts.

37. Nanotechnology: Understanding Small Systems, Second Edition (Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Series) by Ben Rogers – Jesse Adams – Sumita Pennathur.

38. Fast and Effective Embedded Systems Design: Applying the ARM mbed by Rob Toulson – Tim Wilmshurst.

39. Electronics and Communications for Scientists and Engineers by Martin Plonus.

40. Introduction to Optimum Design by Jasbir Arora.

41. Make: Wearable Electronics: Design, prototype, and wear your own interactive garments by Kate Hartman.

42. Embedded Systems Architecture, Second Edition: A Comprehensive Guide for Engineers and Programmers by Tammy Noergaard.

43. Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers: Principles and Applications by Tim Wilmshurst.

44. Programming the Raspberry Pi: Getting Started with Python by Simon Monk.

45. The Makerspace Workbench: Tools, Technologies, and Techniques for Making by Adam Kemp.

46. Practical Fiber Optics (IDC Technology (Paperback)) by David Bailey BEng – Edwin Wright MIPENZ BSc (Hons) BSc (Elec Eng).

47. Medical Device Technologies: A Systems Based Overview Using Engineering Standards (Academic Press Series in Biomedical Engineering) by Gail Baura.

48. Bebop to the Boolean Boogie: An Unconventional Guide to Electronics by Clive Maxfield.

49. Programming the Raspberry Pi, Second Edition: Getting Started with Python by Simon Monk.

50. Fundamentals of Microelectronics by Behzad Razavi.

51. A Comprehensible Guide to Controller Area Network by Wilfried Voss.

52. Microelectronics Circuit Analysis and Design (Int’l Ed) by Donald A. Neamen.

53. Fundamentals of Microelectronics by Behzad Razavi.

54. Microelectronics Circuit Analysis and Design (Int’l Ed) by Donald A. Neamen.

55. Microchip Manufacturing by Stanley Wolf.

56. Arduino + Android Projects for the Evil Genius: Control Arduino with Your Smartphone or Tablet by Simon Monk.

57. Solid-State Physics, Fluidics, and Analytical Techniques in Micro- and Nanotechnology by Marc J. Madou.

58. Controller Area Network Prototyping with Arduino by Wilfried Voss.

59. Engineering Electromagnetics by Nathan Ida.

60. Linux for Embedded and Real-time Applications (Embedded Technology) by Doug Abbott.

61. Introduction to Nanoscience and Nanotechnology by Chris Binns.

62. Memory Systems: Cache, DRAM, Disk by Bruce Jacob – Spencer Ng – David Wang.

63. Fundamentals of Microfabrication and Nanotechnology, Three-Volume Set by Marc J. Madou.

64. Heat Transfer: Thermal Management of Electronics by Younes Shabany.

65. Microelectronics: Circuit Analysis and Design by Donald A. Neamen.

66. Fundamentals of BioMEMS and Medical Microdevices by Steven S. Saliterman.

67. RF Circuit Design by Christopher Bowick.

68. Introduction to BioMEMS by Albert Folch.

69. MSP430 Microcontroller Basics by John H. Davies.

70. Digital Signal Processing, Second Edition: Fundamentals and Applications by Li Tan Ph.D. Electrical Engineering University of New Mexico – Jean Jiang Ph.D. Electrical Engineering University of New Mexico.

71. The Verilog Hardware Description Language by Donald Thomas – Philip Moorby.

72. Arduino Robot Bonanza by Gordon McComb.

73. RF Microelectronics (2nd Edition) (Prentice Hall Communications Engineering and Emerging Technologies Series from Ted Rappaport) by Behzad Razavi.

74. Optical Interferometry, 2e by P. Hariharan.

75. MEMS Cost Analysis: From Laboratory to Industry by .

76. Getting Started with Intel Galileo: Electronic Projects with the Quark-Powered Arduino-Compatible Board by Matt Richardson.

77. An Introduction to Microelectromechanical Systems Engineering by Nadim Maluf.

78. Running Small Motors with PIC Microcontrollers by Harprit Singh Sandhu.

79. Laboratory Explorations to Accompany Microelectronic Circuits, Sixth Edition (The Oxford Series in Electrical and Computer Engineering) by Vincent C. Gaudet – Kenneth C. Smith.

80. EPC and 4G Packet Networks: Driving the Mobile Broadband Revolution by Magnus Olsson – Catherine Mulligan.

81. Arduino Cookbook, 2nd Edition by Michael Margolis.

82. PIC Projects for Non-Programmers by John Iovine.

83. Forrest Mims Engineer’s Notebook by Forrest Mims.

84. The Internet of Things: Do-It-Yourself at Home Projects for Arduino, Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone Black by Donald Norris.

85. Hacking Electronics: An Illustrated DIY Guide for Makers and Hobbyists by Simon Monk Dr.

86. Microelectronic Circuits International Edition by A Sedra.

87. Make an Arduino-Controlled Robot (Make: Projects) by Michael Margolis.

88. Amphibionics : Build Your Own Biologically Inspired Reptilian Robot by Karl Williams.

89. Programming 16-Bit PIC Microcontrollers in C: Learning to Fly the PIC 24 by Lucio Di Jasio.

90. Programmable Logic Controllers by William Bolton.

91. The Firmware Handbook (Embedded Technology) by Jack Ganssle.

Industrial, Manufacturing & Operational Systems Textbooks

1. Engineering Economic Analysis by Donald G. Newnan – Jerome P. Lavelle – Ted G. Eschenbach.

2. Database Systems: Design, Implementation, & Management by Carlos Coronel – Steven Morris.

3. Applied Statistics and Probability for Engineers by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger.

4. Control Systems Engineering by Norman S. Nise.

5. Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (7th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

6. Machinery’s Handbook, 29th by Erik Oberg.

7. Information Technology Project Management, Revised by Kathy Schwalbe.

8. Manufacturing Processes for Engineering Materials (5th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

9. Fundamentals of Modern Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, and Systems by Mikell P. Groover.

10. DeGarmo’s Materials and Processes in Manufacturing by J. T. Black – Ronald A. Kohser.

11. Statistical Quality Control by Douglas C. Montgomery.

12. Principles of Operations Management (9th Edition) by Jay Heizer – Barry Render.

13. Introduction to Management Science (12th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

14. Engineering Economy (16th Edition) – Standalone book by William G. Sullivan – Elin M. Wicks – C. Patrick Koelling.

15. MIS5 (with CourseMate, 1 term (6 months) Printed Access Card) (New, Engaging Titles from 4LTR Press) by Hossein Bidgoli.

16. Product Design and Development, 5th Edition by Karl T. Ulrich – Steven D. Eppinger.

17. Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things by Michael Braungart – William McDonough.

18. Programmable Logic Controllers by Frank D. Petruzella.

19. Statistics for Engineers and Scientists by William Navidi Prof..

20. Machines of Loving Grace: The Quest for Common Ground Between Humans and Robots by John Markoff.

21. System Dynamics (4th Edition) by Katsuhiko Ogata.

22. Feedback Control of Dynamic Systems (7th Edition) by Gene F. Franklin – J. David Powell – Abbas Emami-Naeini.

23. Fundamentals of Engineering Economics (3rd Edition) by Chan S. Park.

24. Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling by Harold Kerzner.

25. Engineering Economy by Leland T Blank Professor Emeritus – Anthony Tarquin.

26. The Buffalo Creek Disaster: How the Survivors of One of the Worst Disasters in Coal-Mining History Brought Suit Against the Coal Company- And Won by Gerald M. Stern.

27. Construction Planning, Equipment, and Methods by Robert L. Peurifoy – Clifford J. Schexnayder – Aviad Shapira – Robert Schmitt.

28. Introduction to Mathematical Programming: Operations Research, Vol. 1 (Book & CD-ROM) by Wayne L. Winston – Munirpallam Venkataramanan.

29. Electronic Commerce by Gary Schneider.

30. Beyond Design: The Synergy of Apparel Product Development, 3rd Edition by Myrna B. Garner – Sandra Keiser.

31. Engineering Statistics by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger – Norma F. Hubele.

32. Design and Analysis of Experiments by Douglas C. Montgomery.

33. Theory and Design for Mechanical Measurements by Richard S. Figliola – Donald E. Beasley.

34. Make: Electronics (Learning by Discovery) by Charles Platt.

35. Operations Management: Processes and Supply Chains (10th Edition) by Lee J. Krajewski – Larry P. Ritzman – Manoj K. Malhotra.

36. Basics of Engineering Economy by Leland T Blank Professor Emeritus – Anthony Tarquin.

37. MIS4 (with CourseMate Printed Access Card) (New, Engaging Titles from 4LTR Press) by Hossein Bidgoli.

38. Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition by George Haddow – Jane Bullock – Damon P. Coppola.

39. Principles of Information Systems by Ralph Stair – George Reynolds.

40. Simulation with Arena by W. David Kelton – Randall P Sadowski – Nancy B. Zupick Arena Requirements Analyst.

41. Chemical Engineering Design: Principles, Practice and Economics of Plant and Process Design by Gavin Towler Ph.D. – R K Sinnott.

42. Systems Engineering and Analysis (5th Edition) (Prentice Hall International Series in Industrial & Systems Engineering) by Benjamin S. Blanchard – Wolter J. Fabrycky.

43. The LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Discovery Book: A Beginner’s Guide to Building and Programming Robots by Laurens Valk.

44. Engineering Economic Analysis by Donald Newnan – Ted Eschenbach – Jerome Lavelle.

45. Construction Management Fundamentals (McGraw-Hill Series in Civil Engineering) by Kraig Knutson – Clifford J. Schexnayder – Christine M. Fiori Doctor – Richard Mayo.

46. Systems Analysis and Design in a Changing World, 6th Edition by John W. Satzinger – Robert B. Jackson – Stephen D. Burd.

47. Designing with Type, 5th Edition: The Essential Guide to Typography by James Craig – Irene Korol Scala.

48. Introduction to Materials Science for Engineers (8th Edition) by James F. Shackelford.

49. The Six Sigma Handbook, Fourth Edition by Thomas Pyzdek – Paul A. Keller.

50. Facilities Planning by James A. Tompkins – John A. White – Yavuz A. Bozer – J. M. A. Tanchoco.

51. Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future by Martin Ford.

52. Quality Improvement (9th Edition) by Dale H. Besterfield Ph.D. P.E..

53. Modern Control Systems (12th Edition) by Richard C. Dorf – Robert H. Bishop.

54. Introduction to Operations Research with Access Card for Premium Content by Frederick S. Hillier.

55. Critical Chain by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.

56. Introduction to Human Factors Engineering (2nd Edition) by Christopher D. Wickens – John D. Lee – Yili Liu – Sallie Gordon-Becker.

57. Database Systems: Design, Implementation, and Management (with Premium WebSite Printed Access Card and Essential Textbook Resources Printed Access Card) by Carlos Coronel – Steven Morris – Peter Rob.

58. Woodworking Basics – Mastering the Essentials of Craftsmanship – An Integrated Approach With Hand and Power tools by Peter Korn.

59. Industrial Safety and Health Management (6th Edition) by C. Ray Asfahl – David W. Rieske.

60. Operations Research: Applications and Algorithms (with CD-ROM and InfoTrac) by Wayne L. Winston.

61. Commercial Aviation Safety, 5th Edition by Clarence C. Rodrigues – Stephen K. Cusick.

62. Modern Control Engineering (5th Edition) by Katsuhiko Ogata.

63. Introduction to Probability and Statistics: Principles and Applications for Engineering and the Computing Sciences by J. Susan Milton Professor Emerita – Jesse C Arnold Professor Emeritus.

64. Modern Welding by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

65. Management Information Systems by Ken J. Sousa – Effy Oz.

66. Human Factors In Engineering and Design by Mark S. Sanders – Ernest J. McCormick.

67. Introduction to Linear Regression Analysis by Douglas C. Montgomery – Elizabeth A. Peck – G. Geoffrey Vining.

68. Banks: Discre Event System Simula _5 (5th Edition) by Jerry Banks – John S. Carson II – Barry L. Nelson – David M. Nicol.

69. The Toyota Way Fieldbook by Jeffrey Liker – David Meier.

70. Ethics in Information Technology by George Reynolds.

71. Statistics for Engineers and Scientists by William Navidi.

72. Feedback Control of Dynamic Systems (6th Edition) by Gene F. Franklin – J. David Powell – Abbas Emami-Naeini.

73. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

74. The Measure of Man and Woman: Human Factors in Design by Alvin R. Tilley – Henry Dreyfuss Associates.

75. Schaum’s Outline of Engineering Economics by Jose A. Sepulveda.

76. Programmable Logic Controllers (2nd Edition) by James A. Rehg – Glenn J. Sartori.

77. Applied Statistics and Probability for Engineers by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger.

78. The Glass Cage: Automation and Us by Nicholas Carr.

79. Concepts of Database Management by Philip J. Pratt – Joseph J. Adamski.

80. Factory Physics by Wallace J. Hopp – Mark L. Spearman.

81. Making It: Manufacturing Techniques for Product Design by Chris Lefteri.

82. A Guide to SQL by Philip J. Pratt – Mary Z. Last.

83. Information Technology Project Management (with Microsoft Project 2010 60 Day Trial CD-ROM) by Kathy Schwalbe.

84. Oracle 11G: SQL by Joan Casteel.

85. Manufacturing Planning and Control for Supply Chain Management by F. Robert Jacobs – William Lee Berry – D. Clay Whybark – Thomas E Vollmann.

86. Systems Architecture by Stephen D. Burd.

87. Shop Reference for Students & Apprentices by Christopher McCauley.

88. Concepts in Enterprise Resource Planning by Ellen Monk – Bret Wagner.

89. Arduino Workshop: A Hands-On Introduction with 65 Projects by John Boxall.

90. Contemporary Engineering Economics (5th Edition) by Chan S. Park.

91. Fundamentals of Information Systems by Ralph Stair – George Reynolds.

92. Operations Research: An Introduction (9th Edition) by Hamdy A. Taha.

93. Introduction to Management Science (11th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

94. Theory and Design for Mechanical Measurements by Richard S. Figliola – Donald E. Beasley.

95. Fundamentals of Engineering Economic Analysis by John A. White – Kellie S. Grasman – Kenneth E. Case – Kim LaScola Needy – David B. Pratt.

96. Safety and Health for Engineers by Roger L. Brauer – Roger Brauer.

97. Understanding Wood: A Craftsman’s Guide to Wood Technology by R. Bruce Hoadley.

98. Strategies for Creative Problem Solving (2nd Edition) by H. Scott Fogler – Steven E. LeBlanc.

99. Manufacturing Processes for Design Professionals by Rob Thompson.

Production, Operation & Management Engineering Books

1. Introduction to Management Science (12th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

2. Introduction to Mathematical Programming: Operations Research, Vol. 1 (Book & CD-ROM) by Wayne L. Winston – Munirpallam Venkataramanan.

3. The Six Sigma Handbook, Fourth Edition by Thomas Pyzdek – Paul A. Keller.

4. Introduction to Operations Research with Access Card for Premium Content by Frederick S. Hillier.

5. Operations Research: Applications and Algorithms (with CD-ROM and InfoTrac) by Wayne L. Winston.

6. Operations Research: An Introduction (9th Edition) by Hamdy A. Taha.

7. Introduction to Management Science (11th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

8. Supply Management by David N. Burt – Sheila Petcavage – Richard Pinkerton.

9. Introduction to Operations Research with Student Access Card by Frederick S. Hillier – Gerald J. Lieberman.

10. Making Hard Decisions with Decision Tools Suite Update Edition by Robert T. Clemen – Terence Reilly.

11. Business Dynamics: Systems Thinking and Modeling for a Complex World with CD-ROM by John Sterman – John D. Sterman.

12. Optimization in Operations Research by Ronald L. Rardin.

13. Supply Chain and Logistics Management Made Easy: Methods and Applications for Planning, Operations, Integration, Control and Improvement, and Network Design by Paul A. Myerson.

14. Simulation Modeling Using @RISK: Updated for Version 4 by Wayne L. Winston.

15. The Principles of Product Development Flow: Second Generation Lean Product Development by Donald G. Reinertsen.

16. Supply Chain Logistics Management (McGraw-Hill/Irwin Series Operations and Decision Sciences) by Donald Bowersox – David Closs – M. Bixby Cooper.

17. Numerical Methods and Optimization: An Introduction (Chapman & Hall/CRC Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computing Series) by Sergiy Butenko – Panos M. Pardalos.

18. The Definitive Guide to Transportation: Principles, Strategies, and Decisions for the Effective Flow of Goods and Services (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) by CSCMP – Thomas J. Goldsby – Deepak Iyengar – Shashank Rao.

19. Applied Linear Statistical Models by Michael Kutner – Christopher Nachtsheim – John Neter – William Li.

20. Integer Programming by Laurence A. Wolsey.

21. The Essentials of Supply Chain Management: New Business Concepts and Applications (FT Press Operations Management) by Hokey Min.

22. Designing Delivery: Rethinking IT in the Digital Service Economy by Jeff Sussna.

23. An Introduction to Management Science: Quantitative Approaches to Decision Making (with CD-ROM and Crystal Ball Pro Printed Access Card) by David R. Anderson – Dennis J. Sweeney – Thomas A. Williams – R. Kipp Martin.

24. Supply Chain Engineering: Models and Applications (Operations Research Series) by A. Ravi Ravindran – Donald P. Warsing Jr..

25. Demand Driven Performance by Debra Smith – Chad Smith.

26. Applied Simulation Modeling (with CD-ROM) (Duxbury Applied Series) by Andrew Seila – Vlatko Ceric – Pandu Tadikamalla.

27. Statistical Techniques in Business and Economics by Douglas Lind – William G. Marchal – Samuel Wathen.

28. Making Hard Decisions with Decision Tools Suite Update 2004 Edition by Robert T. Clemen – Terence Reilly.

29. Linear Programming by James P. Ignizio – Tom M. Cavalier.

30. The Definitive Guide to Inventory Management: Principles and Strategies for the Efficient Flow of Inventory across the Supply Chain (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) by CSCMP – Matthew A. Waller – Terry L. Esper.

31. Applied Linear Regression Models by John Neter – Michael H Kutner – William Wasserman – Christopher J. Nachtsheim.

32. AMPL: A Modeling Language for Mathematical Programming by Robert Fourer – David M. Gay – Brian W. Kernighan.

33. Data Mining: Theories, Algorithms, and Examples (Human Factors and Ergonomics) by Nong Ye.

34. Principles of Risk Analysis: Decision Making Under Uncertainty by Charles Yoe.

35. Machining for Hobbyists: Getting Started by Karl Moltrecht.

36. Operations Management: Integrating Manufacturing and Services, 5th Edition by Mark M. Davis – Janelle Heineke.

37. The Supply Chain Management Casebook: Comprehensive Coverage and Best Practices in SCM (FT Press Operations Management) by Chuck Munson.

38. Student Solutions Manual for Winston’s Operations Research: Applications and Algorithms, 4th by Wayne L. Winston.

39. So You Want To Be An Engineer: What to Learn and What to Expect by Ray Floyd – Richard Spencer.

40. Business Forecasting with Business ForecastX by J. Holton Wilson – Barry Keating – Inc. John Galt Solutions.

41. Global Supply Chains: Evaluating Regions on an EPIC Framework – Economy, Politics, Infrastructure, and Competence: “EPIC” Structure – Economy, Politics, Infrastructure, and Competence by Mandyam Srinivasan – Theodore Stank – Philippe-Pierre Dornier – Kenneth Petersen.

42. Methods of Operations Research (Dover Books on Computer Science) by Philip M. Morse – George E. Kimball.

43. Business Analytics Principles, Concepts, and Applications with SAS: What, Why, and How (FT Press Analytics) by Marc J. Schniederjans – Dara G. Schniederjans – Christopher M. Starkey.

44. Unit Operations of Chemical Engineering by Warren McCabe – Julian Smith – Peter Harriott.

45. Principles of Forecasting: A Handbook for Researchers and Practitioners (International Series in Operations Research & Management Science) by .

46. Linear Programming: Foundations and Extensions (International Series in Operations Research & Management Science, 37.) by Robert J. Vanderbei.

47. Dynamic Supply Chains: How to design, build and manage people-centric value networks (3rd Edition) by John Gattorna.

48. Poultry Meat Processing, Second Edition by Casey M. Owens.

49. Business Analytics Principles, Concepts, and Applications: What, Why, and How (FT Press Analytics) by Marc J. Schniederjans – Dara G. Schniederjans – Christopher M. Starkey.

50. Strategic Decision Making: Multiobjective Decision Analysis with Spreadsheets by Craig W. Kirkwood.

51. Business Analytics with Management Science Models and Methods (FT Press Analytics) by Arben Asllani.

52. The Definitive Guide to Order Fulfillment and Customer Service: Principles and Strategies for Planning, Organizing, and Managing Fulfillment and … of Supply Chain Management Professionals by CSCMP – Stanley E. Fawcett – Amydee M. Fawcett.

53. Schaum’s Outline of Operations Research by Richard Bronson – Govindasami Naadimuthu.

54. Risk Analysis in Engineering: Techniques, Tools, and Trends by Mohammad Modarres.

55. Real-World Data Mining: Applied Business Analytics and Decision Making (FT Press Analytics) by Dursun Delen.

56. Supply Chain Management Demystified by John M. McKeller.

57. Construction Operations Manual of Policies and Procedures, Fifth Edition by Sidney M. Levy – Andrew M. Civitello Jr..

58. Introduction to Operations Research by Joseph G. Ecker – Michael Kupferschmid.

59. Mathematical Modelling Techniques (Dover Books on Computer Science) by Rutherford Aris.

60. Operations Research: An Introduction (8th Edition) by Hamdy A. Taha.

61. Introduction to Probability Models, Tenth Edition by Sheldon M. Ross.

62. The Definitive Guide to Warehousing: Managing the Storage and Handling of Materials and Products in the Supply Chain (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) by CSCMP – Scott B. Keller – Brian C. Keller.

63. Applied Linear Statistical Models by John Neter – Michael Kutner – William Wasserman – Christopher Nachtsheim – John Neter.

64. Introduction to Management Science (10th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

65. Difference and Differential Equations with Applications in Queueing Theory by Aliakbar Montazer Haghighi – Dimitar P. Mishev.

66. Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics with Python and R: A Guide to Data Science (FT Press Analytics) by Thomas W. Miller.

67. Introduction to Management Science (11th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

68. Project Management Tools and Techniques: A Practical Guide by Deborah Sater Carstens – Gary L. Richardson – Ronald B. Smith.

69. The Handbook for Quality Management, Second Edition: A Complete Guide to Operational Excellence by Thomas Pyzdek – Paul A. Keller.

70. Machine Shop Trade Secrets by James Harvey.

71. Production Planning and Industrial Scheduling: Examples, Case Studies and Applications, Second Edition by Dileep R. Sule.

72. Solutions CD-ROM for Student Solutions Manual for Winston’s Introduction to Probability Models: Operations Research, Volume II by Wayne L. Winston.

73. The Definitive Guide to Supply Chain Best Practices: Comprehensive Lessons and Cases in Effective SCM (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) by CSCMP – Robert Frankel.

74. Blackett’s War: The Men Who Defeated the Nazi U-Boats and Brought Science to the Art of Warfare by Stephen Budiansky.

75. Decision Making with Insight (with Insight.xla 2.0 and CD-ROM) by Sam L. Savage.

76. Introduction to Operations Research and Revised CD-ROM 8 by Frederick Hillier – Gerald Lieberman.

77. Senior Living Communities: Operations Management and Marketing for Assisted Living, Congregate, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities by Benjamin W. Pearce.

78. Managerial Analytics: An Applied Guide to Principles, Methods, Tools, and Best Practices (FT Press Analytics) by Michael Watson – Derek Nelson – Peter Cacioppi.

79. On the Menu: The Art & Science of Profit (The Restaurant Secret Formula) (Volume 2) by Ronald F Bryant.

80. Introduction to Discrete Event Systems (The International Series on Discrete Event Dynamic Systems) by Christos G. Cassandras – Stephane Lafortune.

81. Introduction to Management Science, Student Value Edition (11th Edition) by Bernard W. Taylor III.

82. Operations Research Calculations Handbook, Second Edition (Operations Research Series) by Dennis Blumenfeld.

83. Lean Healthcare Deployment and Sustainability by Mark L. Dean.

84. The Lean Design Guidebook: Everything Your Product Development Team Needs to Slash Manufacturing Cost (The Lean Guidebook Series) by Ronald Mascitelli.

85. Introduction to Probability Models: Operations Research, Volume II (with CD-ROM and InfoTrac) by Wayne L. Winston.

86. Probability Foundations for Engineers by Joel A. Nachlas.

87. Reliability, Maintainability and Risk: Practical Methods for Engineers including Reliability Centred Maintenance and Safety-Related Systems, 8th Edition by David J. Smith BSc PhD CEng FIEE FIQA HonFSaRS MIGasE..

Industrial Engineering Books

1. Engineering Economic Analysis by Donald G. Newnan – Jerome P. Lavelle – Ted G. Eschenbach.

2. Applied Statistics and Probability for Engineers by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger.

3. Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (7th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

4. Machinery’s Handbook, 29th by Erik Oberg.

5. Manufacturing Processes for Engineering Materials (5th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

6. Fundamentals of Modern Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, and Systems by Mikell P. Groover.

7. DeGarmo’s Materials and Processes in Manufacturing by J. T. Black – Ronald A. Kohser.

8. Statistical Quality Control by Douglas C. Montgomery.

9. Principles of Operations Management (9th Edition) by Jay Heizer – Barry Render.

10. Engineering Economy (16th Edition) – Standalone book by William G. Sullivan – Elin M. Wicks – C. Patrick Koelling.

11. Statistics for Engineers and Scientists by William Navidi Prof..

12. Fundamentals of Engineering Economics (3rd Edition) by Chan S. Park.

13. Project Management: A Systems Approach to Planning, Scheduling, and Controlling by Harold Kerzner.

14. Engineering Economy by Leland T Blank Professor Emeritus – Anthony Tarquin.

15. Engineering Statistics by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger – Norma F. Hubele.

16. Design and Analysis of Experiments by Douglas C. Montgomery.

17. Operations Management: Processes and Supply Chains (10th Edition) by Lee J. Krajewski – Larry P. Ritzman – Manoj K. Malhotra.

18. Basics of Engineering Economy by Leland T Blank Professor Emeritus – Anthony Tarquin.

19. Introduction to Emergency Management, Fifth Edition by George Haddow – Jane Bullock – Damon P. Coppola.

20. Simulation with Arena by W. David Kelton – Randall P Sadowski – Nancy B. Zupick Arena Requirements Analyst.

21. Systems Engineering and Analysis (5th Edition) (Prentice Hall International Series in Industrial & Systems Engineering) by Benjamin S. Blanchard – Wolter J. Fabrycky.

22. Engineering Economic Analysis by Donald Newnan – Ted Eschenbach – Jerome Lavelle.

23. Introduction to Materials Science for Engineers (8th Edition) by James F. Shackelford.

24. The Six Sigma Handbook, Fourth Edition by Thomas Pyzdek – Paul A. Keller.

25. Facilities Planning by James A. Tompkins – John A. White – Yavuz A. Bozer – J. M. A. Tanchoco.

26. Industrial Safety and Health Management (6th Edition) by C. Ray Asfahl – David W. Rieske.

27. Introduction to Probability and Statistics: Principles and Applications for Engineering and the Computing Sciences by J. Susan Milton Professor Emerita – Jesse C Arnold Professor Emeritus.

28. Human Factors In Engineering and Design by Mark S. Sanders – Ernest J. McCormick.

29. Introduction to Linear Regression Analysis by Douglas C. Montgomery – Elizabeth A. Peck – G. Geoffrey Vining.

30. Discrete-Event System Simulation (5th Edition) by Jerry Banks – John S. Carson II – Barry L. Nelson – David M. Nicol.

31. Statistics for Engineers and Scientists by William Navidi.

32. Schaum’s Outline of Engineering Economics by Jose A. Sepulveda.

33. Applied Statistics and Probability for Engineers by Douglas C. Montgomery – George C. Runger.

34. Factory Physics by Wallace J. Hopp – Mark L. Spearman.

35. Manufacturing Planning and Control for Supply Chain Management by F. Robert Jacobs – William Lee Berry – D. Clay Whybark – Thomas E Vollmann.

36. Shop Reference for Students & Apprentices by Christopher McCauley.

37. Contemporary Engineering Economics (5th Edition) by Chan S. Park.

38. Fundamentals of Engineering Economic Analysis by John A. White – Kellie S. Grasman – Kenneth E. Case – Kim LaScola Needy – David B. Pratt.

39. Safety and Health for Engineers by Roger L. Brauer – Roger Brauer.

40. Niebel’s Methods, Standards, & Work Design by Andris Freivalds – Benjamin Niebel.

41. Industrial Automated Systems: Instrumentation and Motion Control by Terry L.M. Bartelt.

42. Modeling Random Processes for Engineers and Managers by James J. Solberg.

43. Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (4th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven R. Schmid.

44. Principles of Statistics for Engineers and Scientists by William Navidi Prof..

45. Process Technology: Safety, Health, and Environment by Charles E. Thomas.

46. Simulation with Arena by W. David Kelton – Randall Sadowski – Nancy Zupick.

47. Introduction to Manufacturing Processes by Mikell P. Groover.

48. Engineering Economy (15th Edition) by William G. Sullivan – Elin M. Wicks – C. Patrick Koelling.

49. Creating a Lean Culture: Tools to Sustain Lean Conversions, Third Edition by David Mann.

50. Introduction to Operations Research with Student Access Card by Frederick S. Hillier – Gerald J. Lieberman.

51. Gemba Kaizen: A Commonsense Approach to a Continuous Improvement Strategy, Second Edition by Masaaki Imai.

52. Fundamentals of Modern Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, and Systems by Mikell P. Groover.

53. Operations Management: Processes and Supply Chains Plus NEW MyOMLab with Pearson eText – Access Card Package (10th Edition) by Lee J. Krajewski – Larry P. Ritzman – Manoj K. Malhotra.

54. Engineering Economy by William G. Sullivan – Elin M. Wicks – James Luxhoj.

55. Introduction to Manufacturing Processes by John A. Schey.

56. Machinery’s Handbook 29th Edition Guide (MACHINERY’S HANDBOOK GUIDE TO THE USE OF TABLES AND FORMULAS) by Erik Oberg.

57. Managing, Controlling, and Improving Quality by Douglas C. Montgomery – Cheryl L. Jennings – Michele E. Pfund.

58. Principles of Engineering Economic Analysis by John A. White – Kenneth E. Case – David B. Pratt.

59. Introduction to Process Technology by Charles E. Thomas.

60. Business Dynamics: Systems Thinking and Modeling for a Complex World with CD-ROM by John Sterman – John D. Sterman.

61. Optimization in Operations Research by Ronald L. Rardin.

62. Work Systems: The Methods, Measurement & Management of Work by Mikell P. Groover.

63. Engineering Economy Plus NEW MyEngineeringLab with Pearson eText — Access Card Package Format: Hardcover by Sullivan – William G.^Wicks – Elin M.^Koelling – C. Patrick.

64. Managing Engineering and Technology (6th Edition) by Lucy C. Morse – Daniel L. Babcock.

65. Simio and Simulation: Modeling, Analysis, Applications: Economy by Dr. W. David Kelton – Dr. Jeffrey S. Smith – David T. Sturrock.

66. Process Technology Systems by Michael Speegle.

67. Process Technology Troubleshooting by Charles E. Thomas.

68. Machine Tool Practices (9th Edition) by Richard R. Kibbe – Roland O. Meyer – John E. Neely – Warren T. White.

69. Programmable Microcontrollers with Applications: MSP430 LaunchPad with CCS and Grace by Cem Unsalan – H. Deniz Gurhan.

70. Foundations of Decision Analysis by Ronald A. Howard – Ali E. Abbas.

71. Introduction to Statistical Quality Control by Douglas C. Montgomery.

72. Introduction to Engineering and the Environment by Edward S. Rubin.

73. AutoCAD Tutor for Engineering Graphics: 2013 and Beyond (with CAD Connect Web Site Printed Access Card) (Autodesk 2013 Now Available!) by Kevin Lang.

74. Principles of Operations Management, Student Value Edition (9th Edition) by Jay Heizer – Barry Render.

75. Design and Analysis of Lean Production Systems by Ronald G. Askin – Jeffrey B. Goldberg.

76. Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (6th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

77. Industrial Mechanics and Maintenance (3rd Edition) by Larry Chastain.

78. DeGarmo’s Materials and Processes in Manufacturing by E. Paul DeGarmo – J T. Black – Ronald A. Kohser.

79. Statistics for Experimenters: Design, Innovation, and Discovery, 2nd Edition by George E. P. Box – J. Stuart Hunter – William G. Hunter.

80. Technical Shop Mathematics by Thomas Achatz.

81. Project Management: Strategic Design and Implementation by David L. Cleland – Lewis R. Ireland.

82. Industrial Electricity by Michael E. Brumbach.

83. World-Class Warehousing and Material Handling by Edward Frazelle.

84. Engineering Economy: Applying Theory to Practice, 3rd Edition by Ted G. Eschenbach.

85. Student Solutions Manual Design and Analysis of Experiments, 8e Student Solutions Manual by Douglas C. Montgomery – Lisa Custer – Daniel R. McCarville.

86. Numerical Methods for Engineers: With Software and Programming Applications by Steven C. Chapra – Raymond Canale.

87. Process Technology Equipment and Systems by Charles E. Thomas.

88. Simulation Modeling and Analysis (Mcgraw-hill Series in Industrial Engineering and Management) by Averill M Law.

89. Construction Project Management: A Practical Guide to Field Construction Management by S. Keoki Sears – Glenn A. Sears – Richard H. Clough.

90. Manufacturing Process and Equipment by George Tlusty.

91. Engineering Economic and Cost Analysis (3rd Edition) by Courtland A. Collier – Charles R. Glagola.

92. Niebel’s Methods, Standards, & Work Design by Andris Freivalds – Benjamin Niebel.

93. Machinery’s Handbook 29th Edition – Large Print (Machinery’s Handbook (Large Print)) by Erik Oberg.

94. Process Technology Equipment and Systems by Charles E. Thomas.

95. Manufacturing Processes: Materials, Productivity, and Lean Strategies by J. Barry Duvall – David R. Hillis.

96. Plant Design and Economics for Chemical Engineers by Max Peters – Klaus Timmerhaus – Ronald West – Max Peters .

97. Contemporary Engineering Economics (6th Edition) by Chan S. Park.

98. Lean Supply Chain and Logistics Management by Paul Myerson.

99. AVR Programming: Learning to Write Software for Hardware by Elliot Williams.

100. Operations Management: Processes and Supply Chains, Student Value Edition Plus NEW MyOMLab with Pearson eText — Access Card Package (10th Edition) by Lee J. Krajewski – Larry P. Ritzman – Manoj K. Malhotra.

Plumbing & Household Automation Engineering Books

1. Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for Buildings by Walter T. Grondzik – Alison G. Kwok.

2. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Buildings (5th Edition) by Richard R. Janis – William K. Y. Tao.

3. Building Systems for Interior Designers by Corky Binggeli.

4. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Architecture, Engineering and Construction by Dagostino – Frank R..

5. Mechanical and Electrical Systems for Construction Managers by ATP Staff.

6. Kitchen & Bath Residential Construction and Systems by NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association).

7. The Pipe Fitter’s and Pipe Welder’s Handbook, Revised Edition by Thomas W. Frankland.

8. Design of Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Buildings by J. Trost – Ifte Choudhury.

9. Code Check Plumbing & Mechanical 4th Edition: An Illustrated Guide to the Plumbing and Mechanical Codes (Code Check Plumbing & Mechanical: An Illustrated Guide) by Redwood Kardon – Douglas Hansen.

10. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Plumbing, Updated 5th Edition: Faucets & Fixtures – PEX – Tubs & Toilets – Water Heaters – Troubleshooting & Repair – Much More (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by .

11. Ultimate Guide: Plumbing, 3rd edition by Editors of Creative Homeowner – Home Improvement – Plumbing – How-To.

12. Water Storage: Tanks, Cisterns, Aquifers, and Ponds for Domestic Supply, Fire and Emergency Use–Includes How to Make Ferrocement Water Tanks by Art Ludwig.

13. 2015 International Plumbing Code (Includes IPSDC) by International Code Council.

14. Create an Oasis with Greywater: Choosing, Building, and Using Greywater Systems, Includes Branched Drains by Art Ludwig.

15. Mathematics for Plumbers and Pipefitters by Lee Smith.

16. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Plumbing, 6th edition (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by Editors of Cool Springs Press.

17. Process Pipe Drafting by Terence M. Shumaker.

18. Pipe Welding Procedures by Hoobasarl Rampaul.

19. Pipe Trades Pocket Manual (OTHER TECHNOLOGY) by McGraw-Hill Education.

20. Water and Wastewater Engineering by Mackenzie Davis.

21. The Outdoor Shower: Creative design ideas for backyard living, from the functional to the fantastic by Ethan Fierro.

22. Modern Plumbing by E. Keith Blankenbaker.

23. Plumbing 1-2-3 by The Home Depot.

24. Pipe Fitter’s Math Guide by Johnny E. Hamilton.

25. Pipefitters Handbook by Forrest Lindsey.

26. Residential Energy: Cost Savings and Comfort for Existing Buildings (6th Edition) by John Krigger.

27. Plumbing a House: For Pros by Pros by Peter Hemp.

28. 2012 International Plumbing Code (Includes International Private Sewage Disposal Code) (International Code Council Series) by International Code Council.

29. Wells and Septic Systems by Max Alth – Charlotte Alth – S. Blackwell Duncan.

30. Residential Construction Academy: Plumbing by Michael A Joyce – Ray Holder.

31. Bathroom Remodeling (For Pros By Pros) by Editors of Fine Homebuilding.

32. 2009 International Plumbing Code: Softcover Version (International Code Council Series) by International Code Council.

33. The Home Water Supply: How to Find, Filter, Store, and Conserve It by Stu Campbell.

34. Plumbing: Basic, Intermediate & Advanced Projects by Mr. Merle Henkenius.

35. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Bathrooms, Updated 4th Edition: Design * Update * Remodel * Improve * Do It Yourself (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by Editors of Cool Springs Press.

36. Plumbing (For Pros By Pros) by Rex Cauldwell.

37. Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for Buildings, 10th Edition by Benjamin Stein – John S. Reynolds – Walter T. Grondzik – Alison G. Kwok.

38. Remodel Plumbing by Rex Cauldwell.

39. Practical Plumbing Engineering by .

40. Basic Plumbing With Illustrations Revised Edition by Howard C. Massey.

41. How a House Works (Family Handyman) by Editors of The Family Handyman.

42. Estimator’s Piping Man-Hour Manual, Fifth Edition (Estimator’s Man-Hour Library) by John S. Page.

43. Plumbing 1-2-3 (Home Depot … 1-2-3) by Home Depot Books.

44. Architectural Design: Integration of Structural and Environmental Systems by Carl Bovill.

45. 2006 International Plumbing Code (International Code Council Series) by International Code Council.

46. Plumbing Complete: Expert Advice from Start to Finish (Taunton’s Complete) by Rex Cauldwell.

47. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Architecture, Engineering and Construction by Dagostino – Frank R..

48. Code Check Plumbing: An Illustrated Guide to the Plumbing Codes (Code Check Plumbing & Mechanical: An Illustrated Guide) by Redwood Kardon – Douglas Hansen – Michael Casey.

49. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Plumbing: Expanded 4th Edition – Modern Materials and Current Codes – All New Guide to Working with Gas Pipe (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by .

50. Flushed: How the Plumber Saved Civilization by W. Hodding Carter.

51. Journeyman Plumber’s Exam Secrets Study Guide: Plumber’s Test Review for the Journeyman Plumber’s Exam by Plumber’s Exam Secrets Test Prep Team.

52. Modern Plumbing by E. Keith Blankenbaker.

53. Low-Cost Pole Building Construction: The Complete How-To Book by Ralph Wolfe – Evelyn Loveday.

54. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Construction and Architecture (4th Edition) by Frank R. Dagostino – Joseph B. Wujek.

55. Practical Plumbing Design Guide by James C. Church.

56. Plumbing (HOME REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENT (UPDATED SERIES)) by Time Life.

57. DEWALT Plumbing Code Reference (DEWALT Series) by American Contractors Exam Services.

58. Profitable Plumbing: How to make the most money in the plumbing and heating trade by Matthew Gregg.

59. The Septic System Owner’s Manual by Lloyd Kahn – Blair Allen – Julie Jones.

60. Plumbing Technology: Design and Installation by Lee Smith – Michael A Joyce.

61. Plumbing Systems: Analysis, Design and Construction by Tim Wentz.

62. Solar Water Heating–Revised & Expanded Edition: A Comprehensive Guide to Solar Water and Space Heating Systems (Mother Earth News Wiser Living Series) by Bob Ramlow – Benjamin Nusz.

63. Modern Plumbing by E. Keith Blankenbaker.

64. Plumbing, Electricity, Acoustics: Sustainable Design Methods for Architecture by Norbert M. Lechner.

65. Modern Plumbing: Lab Workbook by Charles H Owenby.

66. Kitchen and Bath Business and Project Management, with Website by NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association).

67. Plumber’s Exam Preparation Guide by Howard C. Massey.

68. Plumbing Level 1 Trainee Guide, Paperback (4th Edition) by NCCER.

69. Pipe Layout Helps: For the Pipefitter and Welder by C. L. Hart.

70. Modeling, Design, and Optimization of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (Solar Heating and Cooling) by .

71. The Passive Solar Energy Book: A Complete Guide to Passive Solar Home, Greenhouse and Building Design by Edward Mazria.

72. Audel Pipefitter’s and Welder’s Pocket Manual by Charles N. McConnell.

73. Plumbing Level 2 Trainee Guide (4th Edition) by NCCER.

74. Manual De Plomeria, El Libro Azul / The Pipe Fitters Blue Book (Spanish Edition) by W. V. Graves.

75. DEWALT Plumbing Estimating Professional Reference (DEWALT Series) by Adam Ding – Paul Rosenberg – American Contractors Educational Services.

76. Home Plumbing: A Step-By-Step Guide by Ray McReynolds.

77. HVAC Design Sourcebook by W. Larsen Angel.

78. Planning and Installing Sustainable Onsite Wastewater Systems by S. M. Parten.

79. La Guia Completa sobre Plomeria (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by Editors of CPi.

80. Plumbing Level 3 Trainee Guide (4th Edition) by NCCER.

81. Composting Toilet System Book: A Practical Guide to Choosing, Planning and Maintaining Composting Toilet Systems by David Del Porto – Carol Steinfeld.

82. Efficient Building Design Series, Volume 3: Water and Plumbing by Ifte Choudhury – J. Trost.

83. Understanding Boat Plumbing and Water Systems by John C. Payne.

84. Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for Buildings, 12e with Interactive Resource Center Access Card by Walter T. Grondzik – Alison G. Kwok.

85. Mathematics for Plumbers and Pipefitters (Applied Mathematics Ser.) by .

86. Design for Water: Rainwater Harvesting, Stormwater Catchment, and Alternate Water Reuse by Heather Kinkade-Levario.

87. Modern Plumbing by Charles H Owenby.

88. Environmental Control Systems: Heating, Cooling, Lighting by Fuller Moore.

89. The Renewable Energy Handbook: The Updated Comprehensive Guide to Renewable Energy and Independent Living by Mr. William H Kemp.

90. RSMeans Plumbing Cost Data 2014 by RSMeans Engineering Department.

91. Complete Plumbing by Stanley.

92. Design of Piping Systems by M. W. Kellogg Company.

93. The Porcelain God: A Social History of the Toilet by Julie L. Horan.

Manufacturing Engineering Books

1. Manufacturing Process by Serope Kalpakjian & Steven R. Schmid.

2. Fundamentals of Modern Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, and Systems by Mikell P. Groover.

3. Beyond Design: The Synergy of Apparel Product Development, 3rd Edition by Myrna B. Garner – Sandra Keiser.

4. Critical Chain by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.

5. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

6. Making It: Manufacturing Techniques for Product Design by Chris Lefteri.

7. Manufacturing Planning and Control for Supply Chain Management by F. Robert Jacobs – William Lee Berry – D. Clay Whybark – Thomas E Vollmann.

8. Manufacturing Processes for Design Professionals by Rob Thompson.

9. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

10. Toyota Production System: Beyond Large-Scale Production by Taiichi Ohno.

11. Industrial Automated Systems: Instrumentation and Motion Control by Terry L.M. Bartelt.

12. Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (4th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven R. Schmid.

13. Introduction to Manufacturing Processes by Mikell P. Groover.

14. Statics and Strength of Materials by Fa-Hwa Cheng Dr..

15. Creating a Lean Culture: Tools to Sustain Lean Conversions, Third Edition by David Mann.

16. Machining Fundamentals by John R. Walker – Bob Dixon.

17. The Fundamentals of Production Planning and Control by Stephen N. Chapman.

18. The Lean Toolbox: The Essential Guide to Lean Transformation by John Bicheno – Matthias Holweg.

19. Gemba Kaizen: A Commonsense Approach to a Continuous Improvement Strategy, Second Edition by Masaaki Imai.

20. Fundamentals of Modern Manufacturing: Materials, Processes, and Systems by Mikell P. Groover.

21. Introduction to Manufacturing Processes by John A. Schey.

22. Lean Six Sigma for Service : How to Use Lean Speed and Six Sigma Quality to Improve Services and Transactions by Michael L. George Sr..

23. Technology Of Machine Tools by Steve F. Krar – Arthur R. Gill – Peter Smid.

24. Illustrated Guide to Aerodynamics by Hubert C. Smith.

25. Textile Testing and Analysis by Billie J. Collier – Helen H. Epps.

26. Process Technology Systems by Michael Speegle.

27. Machine Tool Practices (9th Edition) by Richard R. Kibbe – John E. Neely – Warren T. White – Roland O. Meyer.

28. Robotics: Theory and Industrial Applications by Larry Ross – Stephen Fardo – James Masterson – Robert Towers.

29. High-Performance Manufacturing, Softcover Student Edition by McGraw-Hill Education.

30. Welding: Principles & Practices by Edward R. Bohnart.

31. Introduction to Statistical Quality Control by Douglas C. Montgomery.

32. Modern Materials and Manufacturing Processes (3rd Edition) by R. Gregg Bruce – William K. Dalton – John E. Neely – Richard R. Kibbe.

33. Prototyping and Low-Volume Production (The Manufacturing Guides) by Rob Thompson.

34. Fluid Power: Hydraulics and Pneumatics by James R. Daines.

35. Zero to Maker: Learn (Just Enough) to Make (Just About) Anything by David Lang.

36. Additive Manufacturing Technologies: 3D Printing, Rapid Prototyping, and Direct Digital Manufacturing by Ian Gibson – David Rosen – Brent Stucker.

37. Ship Construction, Seventh Edition by George J Bruce – David J Eyres.

38. Introduction to Robotics in CIM Systems (5th Edition) by James A. Rehg.

39. Manufacturing Facilities Design & Material Handling (Fifth Edition) by Matthew P. Stephens – Fred E. Meyers.

40. Manufacturing Engineering & Technology (6th Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian – Steven Schmid.

41. Modern Metalworking by John R. Walker.

42. Instrumentation and Process Control by Terry L.M. Bartelt.

43. DeGarmo’s Materials and Processes in Manufacturing by E. Paul DeGarmo – J T. Black – Ronald A. Kohser.

44. Makers: The New Industrial Revolution by Chris Anderson.

45. It’s Not Luck by Eliyahu M. Goldratt.

46. World-Class Warehousing and Material Handling by Edward Frazelle.

47. Welding Essentials by William L. Galvery Jr. – Frank B. Marlow.

48. Processes of Manufacturing by R. Thomas Wright.

49. Industrial Plastics: Theory and Applications by Erik Lokensgard.

50. Manufacturing Process and Equipment by George Tlusty.

51. Automotive Engines: Theory and Servicing (7th Edition) by James D. Halderman.

52. Process Technology Equipment and Systems by Charles E. Thomas.

53. Manufacturing Processes: Materials, Productivity, and Lean Strategies by J. Barry Duvall – David R. Hillis.

54. Ceramic Materials: Science and Engineering by C. Barry Carter – M. Grant Norton.

55. Plant Design and Economics for Chemical Engineers by Max Peters – Klaus Timmerhaus – Ronald West – Max Peters .

56. What is Lean Six Sigma by Michael L. George – David Rowlands – Bill Kastle.

57. The Gold Mine: A Novel of Lean Turnaround by Freddy Balle – Michael Balle.

58. Fiber-Reinforced Composites: Materials, Manufacturing, and Design, Third Edition (Mechanical Engineering) by P.K. Mallick.

59. Refabricating Architecture: How Manufacturing Methodologies are Poised to Transform Building Construction by Stephen Kieran – James Timberlake.

60. Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Handbook 3/E by Richard (Doc) D. Palmer.

61. New Manufacturing Challenge: Techniques for Continuous Improvement by Kiyoshi Suzaki.

62. Benchmarking Best Practices for Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management by Terry Wireman.

63. Masonry Structural Design by Richard E. Klingner.

64. Computer Integrated Manufacturing (3rd Edition) by James A. Rehg – Henry W. Kraebber.

65. The Papermaker’s Companion: The Ultimate Guide to Making and Using Handmade Paper by Helen Hiebert.

66. Machining Fundamentals by John R. Walker.

67. What Is Six Sigma? by Pete Pande – Larry Holpp.

68. The Process Improvement Handbook: A Blueprint for Managing Change and Increasing Organizational Performance by Tristan Boutros – Tim Purdie.

69. Building Scientific Apparatus by John H. Moore – Christopher C. Davis – Michael A. Coplan.

70. DOE Simplified: Practical Tools for Effective Experimentation, Third Edition by Mark J. Anderson – Patrick J. Whitcomb.

71. Blueprint Reading: Construction Drawings for the Building Trade by Sam Kubba.

72. Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual for Modern Living by Todd McLellan.

73. The Definitive Guide to Transportation: Principles, Strategies, and Decisions for the Effective Flow of Goods and Services (Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals) by CSCMP – Thomas J. Goldsby – Deepak Iyengar – Shashank Rao.

74. LEGO Harry Potter: Building the Magical World by Elizabeth Dowsett.

75. Lean Production for Competitive Advantage: A Comprehensive Guide to Lean Methodologies and Management Practices by John Nicholas.

76. The Hardware Startup: Building Your Product, Business, and Brand by Renee DiResta – Brady Forrest – Ryan Vinyard.

77. Maintenance Best Practices by Ramesh Gulati.

78. Computer-Aided Manufacturing (3rd Edition) by Tien-Chien Chang – Richard A. Wysk – Hsu-Pin Wang.

79. Technology of Machine Tools, 6th Edition by Steve Krar – Arthur Gill – Peter Smid.

80. Metalworking: Doing It Better by Tom Lipton.

81. GD&T: Application and Interpretation, Study Guide by Bruce A. Wilson.

82. Sustainable Materials, Processes and Production (The Manufacturing Guides) by .

83. Handbook of Nondestructive Evaluation, Second Edition by Chuck Hellier.

84. Apparel Manufacturing: Sewn Product Analysis, 4th Edition by Grace I. Kunz – Ruth E. Glock.

85. Orlicky’s Material Requirements Planning, Third Edition by Carol A Ptak – Chad Smith.

86. TPM for Every Operator (The Shopfloor Series) by Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance.

87. Make: 3D Printing: The Essential Guide to 3D Printers by .

88. Implementing World Class Manufacturing, Second Edition (Includes Lean Enterprise) by Larry Rubrich – Mattie Watson.

89. 20 Keys to Workplace Improvement (Manufacturing & Production) by Iwao Kobayashi.

90. Developing Products in Half the Time: New Rules, New Tools, 2nd Edition by Preston G. Smith – Donald G. Reinertsen.

91. How to Test Almost Everything Electronic by Delton T. Horn.

92. Machining and CNC Technology with Student Resource DVD by Michael Fitzpatrick.

93. A Study of the Toyota Production System: From an Industrial Engineering Viewpoint (Produce What Is Needed, When It’s Needed) by Shigeo Shingo – Andrew P. Dillon.

94. Manufacturing Processes for Engineering Materials (3rd Edition) by Serope Kalpakjian.

95. Computational Intelligence in Design and Manufacturing by Andrew Kusiak.

96. Carpentry & Construction, Fifth Edition by Mark Miller – Rex Miller.

97. Quality Concepts for the Process Industry by Michael Speegle.

98. Value Stream Management: Eight Steps to Planning, Mapping, and Sustaining Lean Improvements (Create a Complete System for Lean Transformation!) by Don Tapping – Tom Luyster – Tom Shuker.

99. Machining Fundamentals Workbook by John R. Walker.

Industrial Design Engineering Books

1. Product Design and Development, 5th Edition by Karl T. Ulrich – Steven D. Eppinger.

2. Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things by Michael Braungart – William McDonough.

3. Beyond Design: The Synergy of Apparel Product Development, 3rd Edition by Myrna B. Garner – Sandra Keiser.

4. Introduction to Human Factors Engineering (2nd Edition) by Christopher D. Wickens – John D. Lee – Yili Liu – Sallie Gordon-Becker.

5. Human Factors In Engineering and Design by Mark S. Sanders – Ernest J. McCormick.

6. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

7. The Measure of Man and Woman: Human Factors in Design by Alvin R. Tilley – Henry Dreyfuss Associates.

8. Making It: Manufacturing Techniques for Product Design by Chris Lefteri.

9. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

10. Toyota Production System: Beyond Large-Scale Production by Taiichi Ohno.

11. Human Factors in Simple and Complex Systems, Second Edition by Robert W. Proctor – Trisha Van Zandt.

12. Set Phasers on Stun: And Other True Tales of Design, Technology, and Human Error by S. M. Casey – Steven Casey.

13. The Laws of Simplicity (Simplicity: Design, Technology, Business, Life) by John Maeda.

14. The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger by Marc Levinson.

15. Introduction to Human Factors and Ergonomics for Engineers, Second Edition by Mark R. Lehto – Steven J. Landry.

16. The Fundamentals of Production Planning and Control by Stephen N. Chapman.

17. 507 Mechanical Movements: Mechanisms and Devices (Dover Science Books) by Henry T. Brown.

18. The Design of Everyday Things by Donald A. Norman.

19. Sketching: The Basics (2nd printing) by Roselien Steur – Koos Eissen.

20. Understanding Cryptography: A Textbook for Students and Practitioners by Christof Paar – Jan Pelzl.

21. Designing for People by Henry Dreyfuss.

22. The Industrial Design Reader by .

23. Materials and Design, Third Edition: The Art and Science of Material Selection in Product Design by Michael F. Ashby – Kara Johnson.

24. Beginning AutoCAD 2015 by Cheryl R. Shrock – Steve Heather.

25. Prototyping and Low-Volume Production (The Manufacturing Guides) by Rob Thompson.

26. Zero to Maker: Learn (Just Enough) to Make (Just About) Anything by David Lang.

27. Additive Manufacturing Technologies: 3D Printing, Rapid Prototyping, and Direct Digital Manufacturing by Ian Gibson – David Rosen – Brent Stucker.

28. Sketching User Experiences: The Workbook by Saul Greenberg – Sheelagh Carpendale – Nicolai Marquardt – Bill Buxton.

29. Introduction to Ergonomics, Third Edition by Robert Bridger.

30. Packaging Design: Successful Product Branding From Concept to Shelf by Marianne R. Klimchuk – Sandra A. Krasovec.

31. Managing the Design Factory by Donald G. Reinertsen.

32. Applied Strength of Materials, Fifth Edition by Robert L. Mott.

33. Engineering Psychology and Human Performance by Christopher D. Wickens – Justin G. Hollands – Simon Banbury – Raja Parasuraman.

34. Technical Shop Mathematics by Thomas Achatz.

35. Nuclear Energy, Seventh Edition: An Introduction to the Concepts, Systems, and Applications of Nuclear Processes by Raymond Murray – Keith E. Holbert.

36. Welding Essentials by William L. Galvery Jr. – Frank B. Marlow.

37. 5S for Operators: 5 Pillars of the Visual Workplace (For Your Organization!) (Volume 2) by Hiroyuki Hirano.

38. Basic to Advanced Computer Aided Design Using NX9 Modeling, Drafting, Assembli: A Project Oriented Learning Manual by Stephen M Samuel PE.

39. Sketching User Experiences: Getting the Design Right and the Right Design (Interactive Technologies) by Bill Buxton.

40. Product Design and Development, 4th Edition by Karl T. Ulrich – Steven D. Eppinger.

41. Methods for Developing New Food Products: An Instructional Guide by Fadi Aramouni – Kathryn Deschenes.

42. Ergonomics: Foundational Principles, Applications, and Technologies (Ergonomics Design & Mgmt. Theory & Applications) by Pamela McCauley-Bush.

43. Materials and the Environment, Second Edition: Eco-informed Material Choice by Michael F. Ashby.

44. The Mechanical Design Process (Mechanical Engineering) by David G Ullman.

45. The Atomic Chef: And Other True Tales of Design, Technology, and Human Error by Steven Casey.

46. Prototyping and Modelmaking for Product Design (Portfolio Skills) by Bjarki Hallgrimsson.

47. Exploring Package Design (Design Exploration Series) by Chuck Groth.

48. Engineering Design: An Introduction by John R. Karsnitz – Stephen O’Brien – John P. Hutchinson.

49. Plastic Part Design for Injection Molding 2E: An Introduction by Robert A. Malloy.

50. Benchmarking Best Practices for Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management by Terry Wireman.

51. Engineering Design: An Introduction (Texas Science) by John R. Karsnitz – John P. Hutchinson – Stephen O’Brien.

52. Invention by Design; How Engineers Get from Thought to Thing by Henry Petroski.

53. Product Design: Techniques in Reverse Engineering and New Product Development by Kevin Otto – Kristin Wood.

54. Kodak’s Ergonomic Design for People at Work by The Eastman Kodak Company.

55. Design for the Real World: Human Ecology and Social Change by Victor Papanek.

56. Populuxe by Thomas Hine.

57. The RFF Reader in Environmental and Resource Policy by .

58. The Hardware Startup: Building Your Product, Business, and Brand by Renee DiResta – Brady Forrest – Ryan Vinyard.

59. Blueprint Reading Basics by Warren Hammer.

60. Maintenance Best Practices by Ramesh Gulati.

61. The Simplicity Cycle: A Field Guide to Making Things Better Without Making Them Worse by Dan Ward.

62. Metalworking: Doing It Better by Tom Lipton.

63. Handbook of Nondestructive Evaluation, Second Edition by Chuck Hellier.

64. Design of Biomedical Devices and Systems, Third Edition by Paul H. King – Richard C. Fries – Arthur T. Johnson.

65. Engineering Design: A Systematic Approach by Gerhard Pahl – W. Beitz – J. Feldhusen – K. H. Grote.

66. Make: 3D Printing: The Essential Guide to 3D Printers by .

67. Mechanical Design of Machine Components, Second Edition by Ansel C. Ugural.

68. Product Design and Development by Karl Ulrich.

69. The Packaging Designer’s Book of Patterns by LÃ¡szlo Roth – George L. Wybenga.

70. 001: Technical Design Solutions for Theatre: The Technical Brief Collection Volume 1 by .

71. A Study of the Toyota Production System: From an Industrial Engineering Viewpoint (Produce What Is Needed, When It’s Needed) by Shigeo Shingo – Andrew P. Dillon.

72. How to Design Cars Like a Pro by Tony Lewin – Ryan Borroff.

73. Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things (Patterns of the Planet) by William McDonough – Michael Braungart.

74. Design Research: Methods and Perspectives (MIT Press) by .

75. Product Design and Development, 5th Edition by Karl T. Ulrich – Steven D. Eppinger.

76. Computational Intelligence in Design and Manufacturing by Andrew Kusiak.

77. Plastics Packaging 3E: Properties, Processing, Applications, and Regulations by Susan E.M. Selke.

78. Nondestructive Evaluation: Theory, Techniques, and Applications (Mechanical Engineering) by Peter J. Shull.

79. Occupational Ergonomics: Theory and Applications, Second Edition by .

80. Engineering Design Process by Yousef Haik – Tamer M. Shahin – Sangarappillai Sivaloganathan.

81. LEO the Maker Prince: Journeys in 3D Printing by Carla Diana.

82. The Makerspace Workbench: Tools, Technologies, and Techniques for Making by Adam Kemp.

83. Mechanical Assemblies: Their Design, Manufacture, and Role in Product Development by Daniel E. Whitney.

84. Design for CNC: Furniture Projects and Fabrication Technique by Gary Rohrbacher – Anne Filson – Anna Kaziunas France.

85. Toyota Production System: An Integrated Approach to Just-In-Time, 4th Edition by Yasuhiro Monden.

86. The Design of Everyday Things by Donald Norman.

87. A & P Technician General Textbook by Jeppesen Sanderson Inc..

88. Human Factors in Simple and Complex Systems, Second Edition by Robert W. Proctor – Trisha Van Zandt.

89. The Evolution of Useful Things: How Everyday Artifacts-From Forks and Pins to Paper Clips and Zippers-Came to be as They are by Henry Petroski.

90. HVACR 201 (Enhance Your HVAC Skills!) by John E. Hohman – Joseph Moravek.

91. Subject To Change: Creating Great Products & Services for an Uncertain World: Adaptive Path on Design by Peter Merholz – Todd Wilkens – Brandon Schauer – David Verba.

92. Maintenance Planning, Coordination, & Scheduling by Don Nyman – Joel Levitt.

93. Forms, Folds and Sizes, Second Edition: All the Details Graphic Designers Need to Know but Can Never Find by Aaris Sherin – Poppy Evans.

94. Inviting Disaster: Lessons From the Edge of Technology by James R Chiles.

95. Industrial Design: Materials and Manufacturing Guide by Jim Lesko.

Imaging Systems Engineering Books

1. Digital Image Processing (3rd Edition) by Rafael C. Gonzalez – Richard E. Woods.

2. Remote Sensing and Image Interpretation by Thomas Lillesand – Ralph W. Kiefer – Jonathan Chipman.

3. MRI at a Glance by Catherine Westbrook.

4. The Book of GIMP: A Complete Guide to Nearly Everything by Olivier Lecarme – Karine Delvare.

5. Review Questions for MRI by Carolyn Kaut Roth – William H. Faulkner Jr..

6. Contemporary Art and Multicultural Education by .

7. Image Processing: The Fundamentals by Maria Petrou – Costas Petrou.

8. RF Coils for MRI by .

9. Introduction to Imaging from Scattered Fields by Michael A Fiddy – R. Shane Ritter.

10. Data Visualization: Principles and Practice, Second Edition by Alexandru C. Telea.

11. Digital Signal Processing, Second Edition: Fundamentals and Applications by Li Tan Ph.D. Electrical Engineering University of New Mexico – Jean Jiang Ph.D. Electrical Engineering University of New Mexico.

12. Digital Image Processing and Analysis: Human and Computer Vision Applications with CVIPtools, Second Edition by Scott E Umbaugh.

13. Pattern Recognition, Fourth Edition by Sergios Theodoridis – Konstantinos Koutroumbas.

14. Modulation Transfer Function in Optical and ElectroOptical Systems (SPIE Tutorial Texts in Optical Engineering Vol. TT52) by Glenn D. Boreman.

15. Gigabit-capable Passive Optical Networks by D. Hood.

16. The Natural World Close-Up (Close-Up (Firefly)) by Giles Sparrow.

17. Seeing the Unseen: Dr. Harold E. Edgerton and the Wonders of Strobe Alley by .

18. Compassion Fatigue: Coping With Secondary Traumatic Stress Disorder In Those Who Treat The Traumatized (Psychosocial Stress Series) by Charles R. Figley.

19. Optical Fiber Communications by Gerd Keiser.

20. Raman Amplification in Fiber Optical Communication Systems (Optics and Photonics) by .

21. 3-D Image Processing Algorithms by N. Nikolaidis – Ioannis Pitas.

22. Still Image and Video Compression with MATLAB by K. S. Thyagarajan.

23. The MRI Study Guide for Technologists by Kenneth S. Meacham.

24. Fiber-Optic Communication Systems by Govind P. Agrawal.

25. Pattern Recognition, Third Edition by Sergios Theodoridis – Konstantinos Koutroumbas.

26. Digital Image Processing by Kenneth R. Castleman.

27. Electronic Imaging in Astronomy: Detectors and Instrumentation (Springer Praxis Books) by Ian S. McLean.

28. Medical Image Analysis by Atam P. Dhawan.

29. A Simplified Approach to Image Processing: Classical and Modern Techniques in C by Randy Crane – Hewlett-Packard Professional Books.

30. A Teaching Seminar With Milton H. Erickson by .

31. MRI: The Basics by Ray Hashman Hashemi MD PhD – William G. Bradley Jr. MD PhD FACR – Christopher J. Lisanti MD Col (ret) USAF MC S.

32. Photonics: Optical Electronics in Modern Communications (The Oxford Series in Electrical and Computer Engineering) by Amnon Yariv – Pochi Yeh.

33. Duke Review of MRI Principles: Case Review Series, 1e by Wells Mangrum MD – Kimball Christianson MD – Scott M Duncan MD – Phil Hoang MD – Allen W Song MD – Elmar Merkle MD.

34. Microcosmos: Discovering The World Through Microscopic Images From 20 X to Over 22 Million X Magnification by Brandon Broll.

35. Optical Wireless Communications: System and Channel Modelling with MATLAB® by Z. Ghassemlooy – W. Popoola – S. Rajbhandari.

36. Visible Light Communication by .

37. A Wavelet Tour of Signal Processing, Third Edition: The Sparse Way by Stephane Mallat.

38. Advanced Optical Wireless Communication Systems by .

39. Photon Transfer (SPIE Press Monograph Vol. PM170) by James R. Janesick.

40. Handbook of MRI Technique by Catherine Westbrook.

41. Digital Image Processing: PIKS Scientific Inside by William K. Pratt.

42. Image Modeling of the Human Eye (Bioinformatics & Biomedical Imaging) by .

43. Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar Imaging With MATLAB Algorithms by Caner Ozdemir.

44. Digital Image Processing (International Edition) by GONZALEZ.

45. Electromyography: Physiology, Engineering, and Non-Invasive Applications by .

46. Scientific Charge-Coupled Devices (SPIE Press Monograph Vol. PM83) by James R. Janesick.

47. Digital Image Processing (2nd Edition) by Rafael C. Gonzalez – Richard E. Woods.

48. Optical Computing: A Survey for Computer Scientists (Artificial Intelligence Series) by Dror G. Feitelson.

49. A Mathematical Introduction to Compressive Sensing (Applied and Numerical Harmonic Analysis) by Simon Foucart – Holger Rauhut.

50. In Vivo NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Techniques by Robin A. de Graaf.

51. Understanding Color Management (Graphic Design/Interactive Media) by Abhay Sharma.

52. Gis For Water Resources & Watershed Management by Lyon John G..

53. Image Description and Retrieval (Advances in Computer Vision and Machine Intelligence) by .

54. Lippincott’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging Review by Gregory L. Wheeler BS RT(R) – Kathryn E. Withers RT(R) (MR).

55. Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging: Inside Out, Second Edition (Biomedical Engineering) by Thomas L. Szabo.

56. Nuclear Cardiology Study Guide: A Technologist’s Review for Passing Specialty Certification Exams by Andrzej Moniuszko – B. Adrian Kesala.

57. The Art of Image Processing with Java by Kenny A. Hunt.

58. Design of Integrated Circuits for Optical Communications by Behzad Razavi.

59. An Introduction to 3D Printing by Victoria Zukas – Jonas A Zukas.

60. 3D Scientific Visualization with Blender (Iop Concise Physics) by Brian R. Kent.

61. Uncooled Thermal Imaging Arrays, Systems, and Applications (SPIE Tutorial Texts in Optical Engineering Vol. TT51) by Paul W. Kruse.

62. Image Analysis, Classification, and Change Detection in Remote Sensing: With Algorithms for ENVI/IDL, Second Edition by Morton J. Canty.

63. Rad Tech’s Guide to MRI: Basic Physics, Instrumentation, and Quality Control by William H. Faulkner Jr..

64. Understanding Synthetic Aperture Radar Images by Christopher Oliver – Shaun Quegan.

65. Acoustical Imaging: Techniques and Applications for Engineers by Woon Siong Gan.

66. Geometry of Digital Spaces (Applied and Numerical Harmonic Analysis) by Gabor T. Herman.

67. X-Ray Structure Determination: A Practical Guide, 2nd Edition by George H. Stout – Lyle H. Jensen.

68. Image Processing, Analysis, and Machine Vision by Milan Sonka – Vaclav Hlavac – Roger Boyle.

69. MRI from Picture to Proton by Donald W. McRobbie – Elizabeth A. Moore – Dr Martin J. Graves – Martin R. Prince.

70. Fractal and Wavelet Image Compression Techniques (SPIE Tutorial Texts in Optical Engineering Vol. TT40) by Stephen Welstead.

71. Digital Image Processing Algorithms and Applications by Ioannis Pitas.

72. Geometric Partial Differential Equations and Image Analysis by Guillermo Sapiro.

73. Pediatric Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging by .

74. Photography Reborn: Image Making in the Digital Era (Abrams Studio) by Jonathan Lipkin.

75. MRI for Technologists by Peggy Woodward.

76. Touchless Fingerprint Biometrics (Series in Security, Privacy and Trust) by Ruggero Donida Labati – Vincenzo Piuri – Fabio Scotti.

77. MRI in Practice (3rd Edition) by Catherine Westbrook – Carolyn Kaut Roth – John Talbot.

78. Color Appearance Models by Mark D. Fairchild.

79. Introductory Techniques for 3-D Computer Vision by Emanuele Trucco – Alessandro Verri.

80. Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Physical Principles and Sequence Design by Robert W. Brown – Y.-C. Norman Cheng – E. Mark Haacke – Michael R. Thompson – Ramesh Venkatesan.

81. Digital Image Processing and Analysis: Human and Computer Vision Applications with CVIPtools, Second Edition by Scott E Umbaugh.

82. Statistical Analysis of fMRI Data (MIT Press) by F. Gregory Ashby.

83. Handbook of MRI Pulse Sequences by Matt A. Bernstein – Kevin F. King – Xiaohong Joe Zhou.

84. Alternative Investments and Strategies by Rudiger Kiesel.

85. Digital Image Processing (3rd Edition) by Rafael C. Gonzalez – Richard E. Woods.

86. Fiber-Optic Communication Systems by Govind P. Agrawal.

87. Review Questions for MRI by Carolyn Kaut Roth – William H. Faulkner Jr..

88. Practical Image and Video Processing Using MATLAB by Oge Marques.

89. Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Physical and Biological Principles, 3e by Stewart C. Bushong ScD FACR FACMP.

90. Block-Based Compressed Sensing of Images and Video (Foundations and Trends(r) in Signal Processing) by James E. Fowler – Sungkwang Mun – Eric W. Tramel.