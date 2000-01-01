1. Swatch Reference Guide for Fashion Fabrics by Deborah Young.
ISBN 978-1628926569
2. Textiles (11th Edition) by Sara J. Kadolph.
ISBN 978-0135007594
3. Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Materials by David R. Gaskell.
ISBN 978-1591690436
4. Introduction to Polymers, Third Edition by Robert J. Young – Peter A. Lovell.
ISBN 978-0849339295
5. The Art of Writing Reasonable Organic Reaction Mechanisms by Robert B. Grossman.
ISBN 978-0387954684
6. Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry (Fashion) by Jung E. Ha-Brookshire.
ISBN 978-0132974622
7. Thermodynamics in Materials Science, Second Edition by Robert DeHoff.
ISBN 978-0849340659
8. Advanced Mechanics of Materials by Arthur P. Boresi – Richard J. Schmidt.
ISBN 978-0471438816
9. Textiles: Basics (Fashion Series) by Sara J. Kadolph.
ISBN 978-0132620826
10. Quality Assurance for Textiles and Apparel 2nd Edition by Sara J. Kadolph.
ISBN 978-1563675546
11. Textile Testing and Analysis by Billie J. Collier – Helen H. Epps.
ISBN 978-0134882147
12. Wills’ Mineral Processing Technology, Seventh Edition: An Introduction to the Practical Aspects of Ore Treatment and Mineral Recovery by Barry A. Wills.
ISBN 978-0750644501
13. Polymer Chemistry: An Introduction by Malcolm P. Stevens.
ISBN 978-0195124446
14. Modern Ceramic Engineering: Properties, Processing, and Use in Design, 3rd Edition (Materials Engineering) by David W. Richerson.
ISBN 978-1574446937
15. Advanced Mechanics of Materials (2nd Edition) by Robert Cook – Warren Young.
ISBN 978-0133969610
16. Sewing for the Apparel Industry (2nd Edition) (Fashion Series) by Claire Shaeffer.
ISBN 978-0131884434
17. Industrial Plastics: Theory and Applications by Erik Lokensgard.
ISBN 978-1428360709
18. Polymer Science and Technology (3rd Edition) by Joel R. Fried.
ISBN 978-0137039555
19. Plastics: Materials and Processing (3rd Edition) by A. Brent Strong.
ISBN 978-0131145580
20. Fundamentals of Polymer Science: An Introductory Text by Michael M. Coleman – Paul C. Painter.
ISBN 978-1566765596
21. Understanding Textiles (6th Edition) by Billie J. Collier – Phyllis G. Tortora.
ISBN 978-0130219510
22. Apparel Product Development, 2nd Edition by Maurice J. Johnson – Evelyn C. Moore.
ISBN 978-0130254399
23. Principles of Polymerization by George Odian.
ISBN 978-0471274001
24. Polymer Physics (Chemistry) by M. Rubinstein – Ralph H. Colby.
ISBN 978-0198520597
25. Mechanics of Solid Polymers: Theory and Computational Modeling (Plastics Design Library) by Jorgen S Bergstrom.
ISBN 978-0323311502
26. Make: 3D Printing: The Essential Guide to 3D Printers by .
ISBN 978-1457182938
27. Smart Structures: Analysis and Design by A. V. Srinivasan – D. Michael McFarland.
ISBN 978-0521659772
28. Mechanical Metallurgy by George Dieter.
ISBN 978-0070168930
29. Schaum’s Outline Of Statics and Mechanics of Materials by William A. Nash.
ISBN 978-0070458963
30. Computational Intelligence in Design and Manufacturing by Andrew Kusiak.
ISBN 978-0471348795
31. Painter and Coleman on Polymers by Paul C. Painter – Michael Coleman.
ISBN 978-1932078237
32. Polymer Processing: Principles and Design by Donald G. Baird – Dimitris I. Collias.
ISBN 978-0470930588
33. Plastics Packaging 2E: ‘Properties, Processing, Applications and Regulations by Susan Selke – John Culter – Ruben Hernandez.
ISBN 978-1569903728
34. Principles of Polymer Engineering by N. G. McCrum – C. P. Buckley – C. B. Bucknall.
ISBN 978-0198565260
35. An Introduction to Materials Engineering and Science for Chemical and Materials Engineers by Brian S. Mitchell.
ISBN 978-0471436232
36. Construction Principles, Materials, and Methods by H. Leslie Simmons.
ISBN 978-0471356400
37. Mechanics Of Composite Materials (Materials Science & Engineering Series) by Robert M. Jones.
ISBN 978-1560327127
38. Introduction to Nanoscale Science and Technology (Nanostructure Science and Technology) by .
ISBN 978-1402077203
39. Bread and Roses: Mills, Migrants, and the Struggle for the American Dream by Bruce Watson.
ISBN 978-0670033973
40. Structure and Properties of Engineering Alloys by William F. Smith.
ISBN 978-0070591721
41. Principles of Polymer Systems, Sixth Edition by Ferdinand Rodriguez – Claude Cohen – Christopher K. Ober – Lynden Archer.
ISBN 978-1482223781
42. Bread and Roses: Mills, Migrants, and the Struggle for the American Dream by Bruce Watson.
ISBN 978-0143037354
43. Polymers: Chemistry and Physics of Modern Materials, Third Edition by J.M.G. Cowie – Valeria Arrighi.
ISBN 978-0849398131
44. Failure Analysis of Engineering Materials by Charles Brooks – Ashok Choudhury – Charlie R. Brooks.
ISBN 978-0071357586
45. Going Global: The Textiles And Apparel Industry by Grace I. Kunz – Myrna B. Garner.
ISBN 978-1563673689
46. Schaum’s Outline of Statics and Strength of Materials (Schaum’s) by John Jackson – Harold Wirtz.
ISBN 978-0070321212
47. Fabric for the Designed Interior by Frank Theodore Koe.
ISBN 978-1563674075
48. Composites Manufacturing: Materials, Product, and Process Engineering by Sanjay Mazumdar.
ISBN 978-0849305856
49. Polymer Chemistry, Second Edition by Paul C. Hiemenz – Timothy P. Lodge.
ISBN 978-1574447798
50. Introduction to Nanoscience by Gabor L. Hornyak – Joydeep Dutta – H.F. Tibbals – Anil Rao.
ISBN 978-1420048056
51. Textiles (10th Edition) by Sara J. Kadolph – Anna L. Langford.
ISBN 978-0131187696
52. Plastic: A Toxic Love Story by Susan Freinkel.
ISBN 978-0547152400
53. Injection Molding Handbook – 2 Volume Set by D.V. Rosato – Marlene G. Rosato.
ISBN 978-1461370772
54. Foundations of Organic Chemistry (Oxford Chemistry Primers) by Michael Hornby – Josephine Peach.
ISBN 978-0198556800
55. Materials Chemistry by Bradley Fahlman.
ISBN 978-9400706927
56. Principles of Ceramics Processing, 2nd Edition by James S. Reed.
ISBN 978-0471597216
57. Introduction to Synthetic Polymers by Ian M. Campbell.
ISBN 978-0198564706
58. 3D CAD with Autodesk 123D: Designing for 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, and Personal Fabrication by Jesse Harrington Au – Emily Gertz.
ISBN 978-1449343019
59. The Elements of Polymer Science and Engineering, Third Edition by Alfred Rudin – Phillip Choi Ph.D. P.Eng.
ISBN 978-0123821782
60. Finite Element Analysis for Engineers by Frank Rieg – Reinhard Hackenschmidt – Bettina Alber-Laukant.
ISBN 978-1569904879
61. Polymer Synthesis and Characterization: A Laboratory Manual by Stanley R. Sandler – Wolf Karo – JoAnne Bonesteel – Eli M. Pearce.
ISBN 978-0126182408
62. The Course of Industrial Decline: The Boott Cotton Mills of Lowell, Massachusetts, 1835-1955 (Johns Hopkins Studies in the History of Technology) by Laurence F. Gross.
ISBN 978-0801863639
63. Cotton: The Biography of a Revolutionary Fiber by Stephen Yafa.
ISBN 978-0143037224
64. Multifunctional Polymer Nanocomposites by .
ISBN 978-1439816820
65. Homer on Life and Death (Clarendon Press Paperbacks) by Jasper Griffin.
ISBN 978-0198140269
66. The Root of Wild Madder: Chasing the History, Mystery, and Lore of the Persian Carpet by Brian Murphy.
ISBN 978-0743264211
67. Girls of the Factory: A Year with the Garment Workers of Morocco by M. Laetitia Cairoli.
ISBN 978-0813044415
68. Textiles: Basics and TFC Swatch Kit by Sara J. Kadolph.
ISBN 978-0133055115
69. Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry (Fashion) by Jung E. Ha-Brookshire.
ISBN 978-0132974622
70. Essentials of Polymer Science and Engineering by Paul C. Painter – Michael M. Coleman.
ISBN 978-1932078756
71. Heat Treatment, Selection, and Application of Tool Steels 2E by William E. Bryson.
ISBN 978-1569903766
72. Make: 3D Printing: The Essential Guide to 3D Printers by .
ISBN 978-1457182938
73. Prehistoric, Ancient Near Eastern & Aegean Textiles and Dress: An Interdisciplinary Anthology (Ancient Textiles) by .
ISBN 978-1782977193
74. Understanding Polymer Processing: Processes and Governing Equations by Tim Osswald.
ISBN 978-1569904725
75. Global Textile Encounters (Ancient Textiles) by .
ISBN 978-1782977353
76. Principles of Polymer Chemistry (The George Fisher Baker Non-Resident Lectureship in Chemistry at Cornell University) by Paul J. Flory.
ISBN 978-0801401343
77. Metalworking Fluids, Second Edition (Manufacturing Engineering and Materials Processing) by .
ISBN 978-1574446890
78. Introduction to Polymers, 2nd Edition by Robert J. Young – Peter A. Lovell.
ISBN 978-0748757404
79. Silk for the Vikings (Ancient Textiles) by Marianne Vedeler.
ISBN 978-1782972150
80. Nanotechnology: Basic Science and Emerging Technologies by Mick Wilson – Kamali Kannangara – Geoff Smith – Michelle Simmons – Burkhard Raguse.
ISBN 978-1584883395
81. Mechanical Response of Polymers: An Introduction by Alan S. Wineman – K. R. Rajagopal.
ISBN 978-0521644099
82. Plastic Products Recycling: Technology and Market Trends (Rapra Industry Analysis Report) by Sara Hulse.
ISBN 978-1859572221
83. Principles of Composite Material Mechanics, Second Edition (Mechanical Engineering) by Ronald F. Gibson.
ISBN 978-0824753894
84. Protect Your Garden: Eco-Friendly Solutions for Healthy Plants by Ed Rosenthal.
ISBN 978-0932551191
85. Silicones and Industry by Andreas Tomanek.
ISBN 978-3446172647
86. Electrical Properties of Polymers by Evaristo Riande – Ricardo Diaz-Calleja.
ISBN 978-0824753467
87. Plastics Additives: An A-Z reference (Polymer Science and Technology Series) by Geoffrey Pritchard.
ISBN 978-0412727207
88. Physical Properties of Polymers Handbook by .
ISBN 978-0387312354
89. Polyurethanes by Ulrich Meier-Westhues.
ISBN 978-3878703341
90. Horsehair: A Textile Resource by Marjorie Congram.
ISBN 978-0961780111
91. Smart Structures: Analysis and Design by A. V. Srinivasan – D. Michael McFarland.
ISBN 978-0521650267
92. A Perfect Red: Empire, Espionage, and the Quest for the Color of Desire by Amy Butler Greenfield.
ISBN 978-0060522759
93. Thermoplastic Melt Rheology and Processing (Plastics Engineering) by Aroon Shenoy.
ISBN 978-0824797232
94. Advances in Military Textiles and Personal Equipment (Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles) by .
ISBN 978-1845696993
95. Polymer Science and Technology (2nd Edition) by Joel R. Fried.
ISBN 978-0130181688
96. Design Data for Plastics Engineers by Natti S Rao – Keith T O’Brien.
ISBN 978-1569902646
97. Electronic Properties of Materials by Rolf E. Hummel.
ISBN 978-0387951447
98. Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Materials, 4th Edition by David R. Gaskell – David E. Laughlin.
ISBN 978-1560329923
99. Introduction to Polymers by Robert J. Young – P. A. Lovell.
ISBN 978-0412306402