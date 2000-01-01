Polymers Engineering Books

1. Swatch Reference Guide for Fashion Fabrics by Deborah Young.

2. Textiles (11th Edition) by Sara J. Kadolph.

3. Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Materials by David R. Gaskell.

4. Introduction to Polymers, Third Edition by Robert J. Young – Peter A. Lovell.

5. The Art of Writing Reasonable Organic Reaction Mechanisms by Robert B. Grossman.

6. Global Sourcing in the Textile and Apparel Industry (Fashion) by Jung E. Ha-Brookshire.

7. Thermodynamics in Materials Science, Second Edition by Robert DeHoff.

8. Advanced Mechanics of Materials by Arthur P. Boresi – Richard J. Schmidt.

9. Textiles: Basics (Fashion Series) by Sara J. Kadolph.

10. Quality Assurance for Textiles and Apparel 2nd Edition by Sara J. Kadolph.

11. Textile Testing and Analysis by Billie J. Collier – Helen H. Epps.

12. Wills’ Mineral Processing Technology, Seventh Edition: An Introduction to the Practical Aspects of Ore Treatment and Mineral Recovery by Barry A. Wills.

13. Polymer Chemistry: An Introduction by Malcolm P. Stevens.

14. Modern Ceramic Engineering: Properties, Processing, and Use in Design, 3rd Edition (Materials Engineering) by David W. Richerson.

15. Advanced Mechanics of Materials (2nd Edition) by Robert Cook – Warren Young.

16. Sewing for the Apparel Industry (2nd Edition) (Fashion Series) by Claire Shaeffer.

17. Industrial Plastics: Theory and Applications by Erik Lokensgard.

18. Polymer Science and Technology (3rd Edition) by Joel R. Fried.

19. Plastics: Materials and Processing (3rd Edition) by A. Brent Strong.

20. Fundamentals of Polymer Science: An Introductory Text by Michael M. Coleman – Paul C. Painter.

21. Understanding Textiles (6th Edition) by Billie J. Collier – Phyllis G. Tortora.

22. Apparel Product Development, 2nd Edition by Maurice J. Johnson – Evelyn C. Moore.

23. Principles of Polymerization by George Odian.

24. Polymer Physics (Chemistry) by M. Rubinstein – Ralph H. Colby.

25. Mechanics of Solid Polymers: Theory and Computational Modeling (Plastics Design Library) by Jorgen S Bergstrom.

26. Make: 3D Printing: The Essential Guide to 3D Printers by .

27. Smart Structures: Analysis and Design by A. V. Srinivasan – D. Michael McFarland.

28. Mechanical Metallurgy by George Dieter.

29. Schaum’s Outline Of Statics and Mechanics of Materials by William A. Nash.

30. Computational Intelligence in Design and Manufacturing by Andrew Kusiak.

31. Painter and Coleman on Polymers by Paul C. Painter – Michael Coleman.

32. Polymer Processing: Principles and Design by Donald G. Baird – Dimitris I. Collias.

33. Plastics Packaging 2E: ‘Properties, Processing, Applications and Regulations by Susan Selke – John Culter – Ruben Hernandez.

34. Principles of Polymer Engineering by N. G. McCrum – C. P. Buckley – C. B. Bucknall.

35. An Introduction to Materials Engineering and Science for Chemical and Materials Engineers by Brian S. Mitchell.

36. Construction Principles, Materials, and Methods by H. Leslie Simmons.

37. Mechanics Of Composite Materials (Materials Science & Engineering Series) by Robert M. Jones.

38. Introduction to Nanoscale Science and Technology (Nanostructure Science and Technology) by .

40. Structure and Properties of Engineering Alloys by William F. Smith.

41. Principles of Polymer Systems, Sixth Edition by Ferdinand Rodriguez – Claude Cohen – Christopher K. Ober – Lynden Archer.

43. Polymers: Chemistry and Physics of Modern Materials, Third Edition by J.M.G. Cowie – Valeria Arrighi.

44. Failure Analysis of Engineering Materials by Charles Brooks – Ashok Choudhury – Charlie R. Brooks.

45. Going Global: The Textiles And Apparel Industry by Grace I. Kunz – Myrna B. Garner.

46. Schaum’s Outline of Statics and Strength of Materials (Schaum’s) by John Jackson – Harold Wirtz.

47. Fabric for the Designed Interior by Frank Theodore Koe.

48. Composites Manufacturing: Materials, Product, and Process Engineering by Sanjay Mazumdar.

49. Polymer Chemistry, Second Edition by Paul C. Hiemenz – Timothy P. Lodge.

50. Introduction to Nanoscience by Gabor L. Hornyak – Joydeep Dutta – H.F. Tibbals – Anil Rao.

51. Textiles (10th Edition) by Sara J. Kadolph – Anna L. Langford.

52. Plastic: A Toxic Love Story by Susan Freinkel.

53. Injection Molding Handbook – 2 Volume Set by D.V. Rosato – Marlene G. Rosato.

54. Foundations of Organic Chemistry (Oxford Chemistry Primers) by Michael Hornby – Josephine Peach.

55. Materials Chemistry by Bradley Fahlman.

56. Principles of Ceramics Processing, 2nd Edition by James S. Reed.

57. Introduction to Synthetic Polymers by Ian M. Campbell.

58. 3D CAD with Autodesk 123D: Designing for 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, and Personal Fabrication by Jesse Harrington Au – Emily Gertz.

59. The Elements of Polymer Science and Engineering, Third Edition by Alfred Rudin – Phillip Choi Ph.D. P.Eng.

60. Finite Element Analysis for Engineers by Frank Rieg – Reinhard Hackenschmidt – Bettina Alber-Laukant.

61. Polymer Synthesis and Characterization: A Laboratory Manual by Stanley R. Sandler – Wolf Karo – JoAnne Bonesteel – Eli M. Pearce.

62. The Course of Industrial Decline: The Boott Cotton Mills of Lowell, Massachusetts, 1835-1955 (Johns Hopkins Studies in the History of Technology) by Laurence F. Gross.

63. Cotton: The Biography of a Revolutionary Fiber by Stephen Yafa.

64. Multifunctional Polymer Nanocomposites by .

65. Homer on Life and Death (Clarendon Press Paperbacks) by Jasper Griffin.

66. The Root of Wild Madder: Chasing the History, Mystery, and Lore of the Persian Carpet by Brian Murphy.

67. Girls of the Factory: A Year with the Garment Workers of Morocco by M. Laetitia Cairoli.

68. Textiles: Basics and TFC Swatch Kit by Sara J. Kadolph.

70. Essentials of Polymer Science and Engineering by Paul C. Painter – Michael M. Coleman.

71. Heat Treatment, Selection, and Application of Tool Steels 2E by William E. Bryson.

73. Prehistoric, Ancient Near Eastern & Aegean Textiles and Dress: An Interdisciplinary Anthology (Ancient Textiles) by .

74. Understanding Polymer Processing: Processes and Governing Equations by Tim Osswald.

75. Global Textile Encounters (Ancient Textiles) by .

76. Principles of Polymer Chemistry (The George Fisher Baker Non-Resident Lectureship in Chemistry at Cornell University) by Paul J. Flory.

77. Metalworking Fluids, Second Edition (Manufacturing Engineering and Materials Processing) by .

78. Introduction to Polymers, 2nd Edition by Robert J. Young – Peter A. Lovell.

79. Silk for the Vikings (Ancient Textiles) by Marianne Vedeler.

80. Nanotechnology: Basic Science and Emerging Technologies by Mick Wilson – Kamali Kannangara – Geoff Smith – Michelle Simmons – Burkhard Raguse.

81. Mechanical Response of Polymers: An Introduction by Alan S. Wineman – K. R. Rajagopal.

82. Plastic Products Recycling: Technology and Market Trends (Rapra Industry Analysis Report) by Sara Hulse.

83. Principles of Composite Material Mechanics, Second Edition (Mechanical Engineering) by Ronald F. Gibson.

84. Protect Your Garden: Eco-Friendly Solutions for Healthy Plants by Ed Rosenthal.

85. Silicones and Industry by Andreas Tomanek.

86. Electrical Properties of Polymers by Evaristo Riande – Ricardo Diaz-Calleja.

87. Plastics Additives: An A-Z reference (Polymer Science and Technology Series) by Geoffrey Pritchard.

88. Physical Properties of Polymers Handbook by .

89. Polyurethanes by Ulrich Meier-Westhues.

90. Horsehair: A Textile Resource by Marjorie Congram.

91. Smart Structures: Analysis and Design by A. V. Srinivasan – D. Michael McFarland.

92. A Perfect Red: Empire, Espionage, and the Quest for the Color of Desire by Amy Butler Greenfield.

93. Thermoplastic Melt Rheology and Processing (Plastics Engineering) by Aroon Shenoy.

94. Advances in Military Textiles and Personal Equipment (Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles) by .

95. Polymer Science and Technology (2nd Edition) by Joel R. Fried.

96. Design Data for Plastics Engineers by Natti S Rao – Keith T O’Brien.

97. Electronic Properties of Materials by Rolf E. Hummel.

98. Introduction to the Thermodynamics of Materials, 4th Edition by David R. Gaskell – David E. Laughlin.

99. Introduction to Polymers by Robert J. Young – P. A. Lovell.

Radio and Wireless Engineering Books

2. Communication Technology Update and Fundamentals by .

3. The Broadcast Century and Beyond: A Biography of American Broadcasting by Robert L Hilliard – Michael C Keith.

4. Ham Radio For Dummies by H. Ward Silver.

5. Sound Reporting: The NPR Guide to Audio Journalism and Production by Jonathan Kern.

6. Help Me! Guide to iPhone 6: Step-by-Step User Guide for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus by Charles Hughes.

7. The ARRL General Class License Manual Spiral Bound by ARRL Inc..

8. The ARRL Extra Class License Manual (Arrl Extra Class License Manual for the Radio Amateur) by Ward Silver.

9. Ratings Analysis: Audience Measurement and Analytics (Routledge Communication Series) by James G. Webster – Patricia F. Phalen – Lawrence W. Lichty.

10. RF Circuit Design: Theory & Applications (2nd Edition) by Reinhold Ludwig – Gene Bogdanov.

11. Teach Yourself VISUALLY iPhone: Covers iOS 8 on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, and iPhone 5c (Teach Yourself VISUALLY (Tech)) by Guy Hart-Davis.

12. Keith’s Radio Station: Broadcast, Internet, and Satellite by John Allen Hendricks – Bruce Mims.

14. World Radio TV Handbook 2015: The Directory of Global Broadcasting by WRTH Editors.

15. Guide to Wireless Communications by Jorge Olenewa.

16. Practical Mobile Forensics by Satish Bommisetty – Rohit Tamma – Heather Mahalik.

17. The ARRL General Class License Manual (Arrl General Class License Manual for the Radio Amateur) by ARRL Inc..

18. Mobile Communications (2nd Edition) by Jochen Schiller.

19. Arduino Projects for Amateur Radio by Jack Purdum – Dennis Kidder.

20. The Electronics of Radio by David Rutledge.

21. Electronic Media Management by Peter Pringle – Michael F Starr.

22. Wireless Communications by Andreas F. Molisch.

23. Build Your Own Transistor Radios: A Hobbyist’s Guide to High-Performance and Low-Powered Radio Circuits by Ronald Quan.

24. Understanding Basic Electronics (Softcover) by ARRL Inc. – Walter Banzhaf WB1ANE.

25. Basic Antennas by ARRL Inc..

26. Digital Radio Production, Second Edition by Donald W. Connelly.

28. Quick Study for Your Technician Class Amateur Radio License: Valid 2014-2018 by Aleksandra Rohde.

29. CWDP Certified Wireless Design Professional Official Study Guide: Exam PW0-250 by Shawn M. Jackman – Matt Swartz – Marcus Burton – Thomas W. Head.

30. General Class License Manual (Arrl General Class License Manual for the Radio Amateur) by ARRL Inc..

31. No-Nonsense General Class License Study Guide: (for tests given between July 2015 and June 2019) by Dan Romanchik KB6NU.

33. Small Antenna Design (Communications Engineering (Paperback)) by Douglas B. Miron.

34. LTE-Advanced: A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies by Sassan Ahmadi.

35. Marine Radionavigation and Communications by Jeffrey W Monroe – Jeffrey W Monroe – Thomas L Bushy.

36. Spychips: How Major Corporations and Government Plan to Track Your Every Move with RFID by Katherine Albrecht – Liz McIntyre.

37. The Radio Station: Broadcast, Satellite & Internet by Michael C Keith.

39. ARRL Ham Radio License Manual: All You Need to Become an Amateur Radio Operator by H. Ward Silver – American Radio Relay League.

40. Ham Radio Study Guide: Manual for Technician Class, General Class, and Amateur Extra Class by Ham Radio Study Guide Team.

41. Microwave and RF Design: A Systems Approach by Michael Steer.

42. An Introduction to Radio Frequency Engineering by Christopher Coleman.

43. ARRL’s Wire Antenna Classics by ARRL Inc..

44. Radios to Go! by ARRL Inc. – Steve Ford WB8IMY.

45. DIY Comms and Control for Amateur Space: Talking and Listening to Your Satellite by Sandy Antunes.

46. Multiple-Target Tracking with Radar Applications (Artech House Radar Library) (Artech House Radar Library (Hardcover)) by Samuel S. Blackman.

47. Radio Frequency Interference Pocket Guide (Electromagnetics and Radar) by Kenneth Wyatt – Michael Gruber.

48. The ARRL Repeater Directory 2015/2016 Desktop Edition by ARRL Inc..

49. Nifty E-Z Guide To Psk31 Operation by Bernie Lafreniere.

50. Ham and Shortwave Radio for the Electronics Hobbyist by Stan Gibilisco.

51. A Broadcast Engineering Tutorial for Non-Engineers by Graham Jones.

52. The Radio Amateur’s Hand Book by A. Frederick Collins.

53. Nifty E-Z Guide to D-STAR Operation by Bernie Lafreniere.

55. The iPhone Book: Covers iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, and iPhone 4 (6th Edition) by Scott Kelby – Terry White.

56. RF and Microwave Engineering: Fundamentals of Wireless Communications by Frank Gustrau.

57. Software Receiver Design: Build your Own Digital Communication System in Five Easy Steps by C. Richard Johnson Jr – William A. Sethares – Andrew G. Klein.

58. An introduction to HF Software Defined Radio: SDR for Amateur Radio Operators by Andrew Barron ZL3DW.

59. Morse Code Operating for Amateur Radio by ARRL Inc..

60. 4G: LTE/LTE-Advanced for Mobile Broadband, Second Edition by Erik Dahlman – Stefan Parkvall – Johan Skold.

61. An Introduction to LTE: LTE, LTE-Advanced, SAE, VoLTE and 4G Mobile Communications by Christopher Cox.

62. The Secret Wireless War by Geoffrey Pidgeon.

63. High Frequency Techniques: An Introduction to RF and Microwave Engineering by Joseph F. White.

64. Behind The Front Panel: The Design & Development of 1920’s Radio by David Rutland.

65. Millimeter Wave Wireless Communications by Theodore S. Rappaport – Robert W. Heath Jr. – Robert C. Daniels – James N. Murdock.

66. Radio Production by Robert McLeish – Jeff Link.

67. The World of Ham Radio, 1901-1950: A Social History by Richard A. Barlett.

68. Random Matrix Methods for Wireless Communications by Romain Couillet – Mérouane Debbah.

69. Invisible Fields: Geographies of Radio Waves by .

70. “This Is Jerusalem Calling”: State Radio in Mandate Palestine by Andrea L. Stanton.

71. 22 Radio and Receiver Projects for the Evil Genius by Thomas Petruzzellis.

72. Antenna Toolkit, Second Edition by Joseph Carr – Joe Carr.

Telecommunications Engineering Books

1. Getting to Know ArcGIS for Desktop by Michael Law – Amy Collins.

2. Communicating in Groups: Applications and Skills by Katherine Adams – Gloria Galanes.

3. Computer Networking: A Top-Down Approach (6th Edition) by James F. Kurose – Keith W. Ross.

4. Getting to Know ArcGIS by Michael Law – Amy Collins.

5. Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business by Neil Postman.

6. GIS Tutorial 1: Basic Workbook, 10.1 Edition by Wilpen L. Gorr – Kristen S. Kurland.

7. Signals and Systems (2nd Edition) by Alan V. Oppenheim – Alan S. Willsky – with S. Hamid.

8. Introduction to Networks Companion Guide by Cisco Networking Academy.

9. Network+ Guide to Networks by Jill West – Tamara Dean – Jean Andrews.

10. Network+ Guide to Networks (with Printed Access Card) by Tamara Dean.

12. Business Data Communications and Networking by Jerry FitzGerald – Alan Dennis – Alexandra Durcikova.

13. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics (7th Edition) by Fawwaz T. Ulaby – Umberto Ravaioli.

14. Introduction to Remote Sensing, Fifth Edition by James B. Campbell – Randolph H. Wynne.

15. Principles of Electric Circuits: Conventional Current Version (9th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd.

16. Linear Systems and Signals, 2nd Edition by B. P. Lathi.

17. Electronics Fundamentals: Circuits, Devices & Applications (8th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd – David M. Buchla.

18. Mastering ArcGIS with Video Clips DVD-ROM by Maribeth Price.

19. Technical Communication Today (4th Edition) by Richard Johnson-Sheehan.

20. Modern Digital and Analog Communication Systems (The Oxford Series in Electrical and Computer Engineering) by B. P. Lathi – Zhi Ding.

21. Introduction to Networks v5.0 Lab Manual (Lab Companion) by Cisco Networking Academy.

22. Business Data Communications and Networking by Jerry FitzGerald.

23. Video Basics 7 by Herbert Zettl.

24. Geographic Information Systems and Science by Paul A. Longley – Mike Goodchild – David J. Maguire – David W. Rhind.

25. Introductory Geographic Information Systems (Prentice Hall Series in Geographic Information Science) by John R. Jensen – Ryan R. Jensen.

26. Broadcasting, Cable, the Internet, and Beyond: An Introduction to Modern Electronic Media by Joseph Dominick – Barry Sherman – Fritz Messere.

27. Media Now: Understanding Media, Culture, and Technology by Joseph Straubhaar – Robert LaRose – Lucinda Davenport.

28. Electronic Media: An Introduction by Lynne Schafer Gross.

29. Design for Electrical and Computer Engineers by Ralph Ford – Chris Coulston.

30. CompTIA Network+ N10-006 Cert Guide, Deluxe Edition by Keith Barker – Kevin Wallace – Michael D. Taylor.

31. Remote Sensing of the Environment: An Earth Resource Perspective (2nd Edition) by John R. Jensen.

32. Computer Networks, Fifth Edition: A Systems Approach (The Morgan Kaufmann Series in Networking) by Larry L. Peterson – Bruce S. Davie.

33. Programmable Logic Controllers (2nd Edition) by James A. Rehg – Glenn J. Sartori.

34. Signal Processing First by James H. McClellan – Ronald W. Schafer – Mark A. Yoder.

35. Biomedical Informatics: Computer Applications in Health Care and Biomedicine (Health Informatics) by .

36. Communication Technology Update and Fundamentals by .

37. The Architecture of Computer Hardware, Systems Software, and Networking: An Information Technology Approach by Irv Englander.

38. The Master Switch: The Rise and Fall of Information Empires by Tim Wu.

39. Computer Networks (5th Edition) by Andrew S. Tanenbaum – David J. Wetherall.

40. Introduction to Geographic Information Systems with Data Set CD-ROM by Kang-tsung Chang.

41. CompTIA Network+ Study Guide: Exam N10-006 (Comptia Network + Study Guide Authorized Courseware) by Todd Lammle.

42. Geographic Information Science and Systems by Paul A. Longley – Michael F. Goodchild – David J. Maguire – David W. Rhind.

43. Computer Networks and Internets (6th Edition) by Douglas E. Comer.

44. The Filter Bubble: How the New Personalized Web Is Changing What We Read and How We Think by Eli Pariser.

45. Data and Computer Communications (10th Edition) (William Stallings Books on Computer and Data Communications) by William Stallings.

46. Remote Sensing and Image Interpretation by Thomas Lillesand – Ralph W. Kiefer – Jonathan Chipman.

47. Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop by Tim Ormsby – Eileen J. Napoleon – Robert Burke – Carolyn Groessl.

48. Principles and Applications of Electrical Engineering by Giorgio Rizzoni.

49. Principles of Electronic Materials and Devices by Safa Kasap.

50. Mike Meyers’ CompTIA Network+ Guide to Managing and Troubleshooting Networks, 3rd Edition (Exam N10-005) (CompTIA Authorized) by Mike Meyers.

52. Network Security: Private Communication in a Public World (2nd Edition) by Charlie Kaufman – Radia Perlman – Mike Speciner.

53. Discrete-Time Signal Processing (3rd Edition) (Prentice-Hall Signal Processing Series) by Alan V. Oppenheim – Ronald W. Schafer.

54. Guide to UNIX Using Linux (Networking (Course Technology)) by Michael Palmer.

55. Data Communications and Networking by Behrouz A. Forouzan.

56. Electrical Machines, Drives and Power Systems (6th Edition) by Theodore Wildi.

58. Networking Essentials (3rd Edition) by Jeffrey S. Beasley – Piyasat Nilkaew.

59. Networks, Crowds, and Markets: Reasoning About a Highly Connected World by David Easley – Jon Kleinberg.

60. Fundamentals of Telecommunications, 2nd Edition by Roger L. Freeman.

61. Digital Signal Processing (4th Edition) by John G. Proakis – Dimitris K Manolakis.

62. Microwave Engineering by David M. Pozar.

63. Field and Wave Electromagnetics (2nd Edition) by David K. Cheng.

64. Introduction to Engineering Ethics (Basic Engineering Series and Tools) by Mike Martin – Roland Schinzinger.

65. Robot Modeling and Control by Spong.

66. Digital Image Processing (3rd Edition) by Rafael C. Gonzalez – Richard E. Woods.

67. Business Data Communications- Infrastructure, Networking and Security (7th Edition) by William Stallings – Tom Case.

68. Networking All-in-One For Dummies by Doug Lowe.

69. The Esri Guide to GIS Analysis, Volume 2: Spatial Measurements and Statistics by Andy Mitchell.

70. GIS Tutorial 2: Spatial Analysis Workbook by David W. Allen.

71. Data Communications and Computer Networks: A Business User’s Approach by Curt White.

72. GIS Tutorial 1: Basic Workbook by Wilpen L. Gorr – Kristen S. Kurland.

73. CompTIA Network+ Certification All-in-One Exam Guide, 5th Edition (Exam N10-005) by Mike Meyers.

75. The ESRI Guide to GIS Analysis Volume 1: Geographic Patterns & Relationships by Andy Mitchell.

76. CompTIA Network+ N10-006 Exam Cram (5th Edition) by Emmett Dulaney.

78. Guide to Parallel Operating Systems with Windows 7 and Linux (Networking) by Ron Carswell – Shen Jiang – Terrill Freese.

79. The Business of Media Distribution: Monetizing Film, TV, and Video Content in an Online World (American Film Market Presents) by Jeffrey C. Ulin.

80. Mike Meyers’ CompTIA Network+ Guide to Managing and Troubleshooting Networks, Fourth Edition (Exam N10-006) (Mike Meyers’ Computer Skills) by Mike Meyers.

81. Modern Electronic Communication (9th Edition) by Jeffrey S. Beasley – Gary M. Miller.

82. Fundamentals of Electrical Engineering by Giorgio Rizzoni.

83. Data Communications and Computer Networks: A Business User’s Approach by Curt White.

84. Microsoft Windows Networking Essentials by Darril Gibson.

85. Sound Reporting: The NPR Guide to Audio Journalism and Production by Jonathan Kern.

86. Here Comes Everybody: The Power of Organizing Without Organizations by Clay Shirky.

88. The Art of Electronics by Paul Horowitz – Winfield Hill.

89. Ethics in Engineering by Mike W. Martin – Roland Schinzinger.

90. Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry by Jacquie McNish – Sean Silcoff.

91. Help Me! Guide to iPhone 6: Step-by-Step User Guide for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus by Charles Hughes.

92. Computer Networking: A Top-Down Approach (5th Edition) by James F. Kurose – Keith W. Ross.

94. Fundamentals of Applied Electromagnetics by Eric Michielssen,Umberto Ravaioli Fawwaz T. Ulaby.

95. Signals and Systems: Continuous and Discrete (4th Edition) by Rodger E. Ziemer – William H Tranter – D. R. Fannin.

Drilling Engineering Books

1. Applied Drilling Engineering (Spe Textbook Series, Vol 2) by Jr. Adam T. Bourgoyne – Keith K. Millheim – Martin E. Chenevert – Jr. F. S. Young.

3. Nontechnical Guide to Petroleum Geology, Exploration, Drilling & Production, 3rd Ed. by Norman J. Hyne.

5. The Simple Truth: BP’s Macondo Blowout by J. A. Turley.

6. The Oil & Gas Industry: A Nontechnical Guide by Joseph Hilyard.

7. Standard Handbook of Engineering Calculations, Fifth Edition by Tyler Hicks.

8. Drilling Technology in Nontechnical Language, 2d Ed. by Steve Devereux.

9. Standard Aircraft Handbook for Mechanics and Technicians, Seventh Edition by Larry Reithmaier – Ron Sterkenburg.

10. Deepwater Petroleum Exploration & Production: A Nontechnical Guide, 2nd Edition by William L. Leffler – Richard Pattarozzi – Gordon Sterling.

11. Practical Formation Evaluation by Robert C. Ransom.

12. Precision Machining Technology by Peter J. Hoffman – Eric S. Hopewell – Brian Janes – Kent M. Sharp Jr..

13. Formulas and Calculations for Drilling, Production, and Workover, Third Edition: All the Formulas You Need to Solve Drilling and Production Problems by William C. Lyons Ph.D. P.E. – Thomas Carter – Norton J. Lapeyrouse.

14. Moving The Earth: The Workbook of Excavation Sixth Edition by Herbert Nichols – David Day.

15. Drilling Engineering by J.J. Azar – G. Robello Samuel.

16. Petroleum Rock Mechanics: Drilling Operations and Well Design by Bernt Aadnoy – Reza Looyeh.

17. Fundamentals of Drilling Engineering (Spe Textbook Series) by .

18. The Professional Diver’s Handbook by .

19. Downhole Drilling Tools by G. Robello Samuel.

20. Nontechnical Guide to Petroleum Geology, Exploration, Drilling and Production (2nd Edition) by Norman J. Hyne – Norman J. Ph.d Hyne.

21. Fundamentals of Marine Riser Mechanics: Basic Principles and Simplified Analysis by Charles Sparks.

22. Dictionary of Petroleum Exploration, Drilling & Production by Norman J. Hyne – Hyne.

23. Dynamic Positioning Systems by Hubert Fay.

24. Horizontal Wells: Formation Evaluation, Drilling, and Production, Including Heavy Oil Recovery (v. 9) by Roberto Aguilera – G. M. Cordell – G. W. Nicholl – J. S. Artindale – M. C. Ng.

25. A Generalized Approach To Primary Hydrocarbon Recovery Of Petroleum Exploration & Production, Volume 4 (Handbook of Petroleum Exploration and Production) by .

26. Hydrofracking: What Everyone Needs to Know® by Alex Prud’homme.

27. Reservoir Stimulation , 3rd Edition by .

28. A Hole at the Bottom of the Sea: The Race to Kill the BP Oil Gusher by Joel Achenbach.

29. A Primer of Oilwell Drilling, 7th Ed. by Dr. Paul M. Bommer.

30. A Sea in Flames: The Deepwater Horizon Oil Blowout by Carl Safina.

32. WELL COMPLETION AND SERVICING (Oil and Gas Field Development Techniques) by Denis Perrin.

33. Handbook of Offshore Oil and Gas Operations by James G. Speight.

34. Sea Loads on Ships and Offshore Structures (Cambridge Ocean Technology Series) by O. Faltinsen.

35. Petroleum Refining Processes (Chemical Industries) by .

36. Fracking: A Reference Handbook (Contemporary World Issues) by David E. Newton Ph.D..

37. The Tarball Chronicles: A Journey Beyond the Oiled Pelican and Into the Heart of the Gulf Oil Spill by David Gessner.

38. Fire on the Horizon LP: The Untold Story of the Gulf Oil Disaster by Tom Shroder – John Konrad.

39. Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids by Johannes Fink.

40. TRENCHLESS TECHNOLOGY PIPING: INSTALLATION AND INSPECTION by Mohammad Najafi.

41. The Drilling Manual, Fifth Edition by .

42. A Primer of Offshore Operations by Ron Baker.

43. Practical Well Planning and Drilling Manual by Steve Devereux.

44. Drilling Down: The Gulf Oil Debacle and Our Energy Dilemma by Joseph A. Tainter – Tadeusz W. Patzek.

45. Analysis and Control of Oilwell Drilling Vibrations: A Time-Delay Systems Approach (Advances in Industrial Control) by Martha Belem Saldivar Marquez – Islam Boussaada – Hugues Mounier – Silviu-Iulian Niculescu.

46. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD): Utility and Pipeline Applications (Civil Engineering) by David Willoughby.

47. Geotechnical Engineering Design by Ming Xiao.

48. Master Locksmithing: An Expert’s Guide to Master Keying, Intruder Alarms, Access Control Systems, High-Security Locks… by Bill Phillips.

49. Drilling Data Handbook 9th Edition by Jean-Paul Nguyen – Gilles Gabolde.

50. Directional Drilling (Petroleum Engineering and Development Studies) (v. 2) by Tom Inglis.

51. Well Logging for Earth Scientists by Darwin V. Ellis – Julian M. Singer.

52. Subsea Engineering Handbook by .

53. Engineering Rock Mass Classification: Tunnelling, Foundations and Landslides by R K Goel – Bhawani Singh.

54. Practical Well Control by Ron Baker.

55. Managed Pressure Drilling (Gulf Drilling) by Bill Rehm – Arash Hagshenas – Amir Paknejad – W. James Hughes.

56. Making Hole (Rotary Drilling Series, Unit 2, Lesson 1) by William E. Jackson – Petroleum Extension Service (Petex).

57. Blowout and Well Control Handbook by Robert D. Grace.

58. Commercial Oil-Field Diving. by Nicholas B. Zinkowski.

59. Cased Hole and Production Log Evaluation by James J. Smolen.

60. Managed Pressure Drilling: Modeling, Strategy and Planning by Wilson C. Chin PhD.

61. Sunken Treasure (Reading Rainbow Books) by Gail Gibbons.

62. Deep Water: The Gulf Oil Disaster and the Future of Offshore Drilling: Report to the President, January 2011 by .

63. Disaster on the Horizon: High Stakes, High Risks, and the Story Behind the Deepwater Well Blowout by Bob Cavnar.

64. Surfactants: Fundamentals and Applications in the Petroleum Industry by .

65. Black Tide: The Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill by Antonia Juhasz.

66. The Real Cost of Fracking: How America’s Shale Gas Boom Is Threatening Our Families, Pets, and Food by Michelle Bamberger – Robert Oswald.

67. Cost Estimating Manual for Pipelines and Marine Structures (Estimator’s Man-Hour Library) by John S. Page.

68. Gas Well Deliquification, Second Edition (Gulf Drilling Guides) by James F. Lea – Henry V. Nickens – Mike Wells BSc(Hons) MD FRCPath
MBBCh MScMed(Emergency Medicine) DipPEC(SA) FCEM(SA).

69. Geological Well Logs: Their Use in Reservoir Modeling by S. Luthi.

71. A Primer of Oilwell Service, Workover, and Completion by Kate Van Dyke.

72. Wave Forces on Offshore Structures by Turgut ‘Sarp’ Sarpkaya.

73. 200,000,000 Years Beneath the Sea: The Story of the Glomar Challenger, the Ship That Unlocked the Secrets of the Oceans and Their Continents by Peter Briggs.

74. A Primer of Oilwell Drilling: A Basic Text of Oil and Gas Drilling by Ron Baker.

75. Practical Handbook of Grouting: Soil, Rock, and Structures by James Warner.

76. Making Rifle Barrels by .

77. Dynamics of Offshore Structures by .

78. The Book of Michael of Rhodes: A Fifteenth-Century Maritime Manuscript, Vol. 3: Studies by Michael of Rhodes.

79. Subsea Pipeline Integrity and Risk Management by Yong Bai – Qiang Bai.

Roofing Engineering Books

1. Green Roof Plants: A Resource and Planting Guide by Edmund C. Snodgrass – Lucie L. Snodgrass.

2. Roofing Construction & Estimating by Daniel Atcheson.

3. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Roofing & Siding: Updated 3rd Edition – Choose, Install & Maintain Roofing & Siding Materials (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by Editors of Creative Publishing.

4. Roof Framing by Marshall Gross.

5. The Slate Roof Bible: Understanding, Installing and Restoring the World’s Finest Roof (The Slate Roof Bible, 2nd Edition) by Joseph Jenkins.

6. Manual of Low-Slope Roof Systems: Fourth Edition by C.W. Griffin – Richard Fricklas.

7. Framing Roofs by Editors of Fine Homebuilding.

8. Roofing Design and Practice by Stephen Patterson – Medan Mehta.

9. The Complicated Roof – a cut and stack workbook: Companion Guide to “A Roof Cutters Secrets” by Will Holladay.

10. Roofing, Flashing, and Waterproofing (For Pros By Pros) by Editors of Fine Woodworking.

11. Shingle Styles. Innovation and tradition in American architecture, 1874 to 1982 by Bret Morgan – Leland M Roth.

12. Ortho’s All About Roofing & Siding Basics (Ortho’s All about) by Ortho Books.

13. How to Plan, Contract, and Build Your Own Home, Fifth Edition: Green Edition (How to Plan, Contract & Build Your Own Home) by Richard Scutella – Dave Heberle.

14. Patio Roofs and Gazebos by Donald W. Vandervort – Frances L. Feldman.

15. The Professional Design Guide to Green Roofs by Lisa Lee Benjamin – Karla Dakin – Mindy Pantiel.

16. Thatches and Thatching: A Handbook for Owners, Thatchers and Conservators by Marjorie Sanders – Roger Angold.

17. Residential Structures and Framing: Practical Engineering and Advanced Framing Techniques… by Robert Randall.

18. Roofing: Materials & Installation by William P. Spence.

20. The Complete Guide to Home Roofing Installation and Maintenance: How to Do It Yourself and Avoid the 60 Ways Your Roofer Can Nail You by John W., Jr. Chiles.

21. Complete Siding Handbook: Installation, Maintenance, Repair by James E. Brumbaugh – John Leeke.

22. Flat Roof Construction Manual (Konstruktionsatlanten) by Klaus Sedlbauer.

23. Roofing The Right Way by Steven Bolt.

24. To Build New York: 100 Years of Infrastructure by The General Contractors Association of New York – David Kusnet.

25. Elevated Work Platforms and Scaffolding : Job Site Safety Manual by Matthew Burkart – Michael McCann – Daniel Paine – Jim Lapping – Michael Joye.

26. Roof Tiling and Slating: A Practical Guide by Kevin Taylor.

27. Roof Construction Manual, English Edition by Eberhard Schunck – Hans Jochen Oster – Rainer Barthel – Kurt Kießl – Hans Jochen Oster – Kurt Kiebl.

28. Roof Cutters Secrets: To Framing the Custom Home by Will L. Holladay.

29. Roofing & Siding by Sunset Books.

30. Principles of Home Inspection: Roofing by Carson Dunlop.

31. Metal Roofing: Book 1 (Metal roofing instruction manuals) (Volume 1) by Mr. Burt Fuller.

32. Roofing (Best of Fine Homebuilding) by Taunton Press.

33. Roofing Failures by Carl G. Cash.

34. The Slate Roof Bible: Everything You Need to Know About the World’s Finest Roof, 3rd Edition by Joseph C. Jenkins.

36. Framing Roofs (Builder’s Library) by Editors of Fine Homebuilding.

37. Thatching by Nicholas Hall.

38. Roofers Handbook by William Edgar Johnson.

39. Complete Roofing Handbook: Installation, Maintenance, Repair by James E. Brumbaugh.

40. The Tensioned Fabric Roof by Craig G. Huntington.

41. The Slate Roof Bible by Joseph Jenkins.

42. Roofing and Siding: How to Install, Repairs & Maintenance, Buyer’s Guide (Southern Living (Paperback Sunset)) by .

43. A Roof Cutter’s Secrets to Framing the Custom Home (2nd Ed) by Will L. Holladay.

44. Thatch and Thatching (Shire Album Series : No. 16) by Jacqueline Fearn.

45. Structure, Roofing, and the Exterior by Alan Carson – Robert Dunlop.

46. Do-It-Yourself Roofing & Siding: Maintaince & Repair Insulation (Sunset Building, Remodeling & Home Design Books) by .

47. Quick Guide: Roofing: Step-by-Step Installation Techniques by Editors of Creative Homeowner.

48. Sunset Patio Roofs & Gazebos by .

50. Felt and Torch on Roofing: A Practical Guide by Tim Richardson.

51. Roofing the Right Way by Steven Bolt.

52. Roofing Contractor: Start and Run a Money-Making Business by R. Dodge Woodson.

53. Thatching and Thatched Buildings by Michael Billett.

54. MS-26 The Asphalt Binder Handbook by R. Michael Anderson.

55. Roofing & Insulation by Mike Lawrence.

57. All About Roofs and Sidings (Ortho library) by Ron Hildebrand.

58. Roofing and Siding (Fix-It-Yourself Series) by Time-Life Books.

59. Roof Construction and Loft Conversion by C. N. Mindham.

60. Modern Construction: Roofs (Modern Construction Series) by Andrew Watts.

61. Manual of Low-Slope Roof Systems by C. W. Griffin – R. L. Fricklas – Richard Fricklas.

62. Cloud 9: Rooftop Architecture by .

63. Shade Design for Avoiding Solar & UV by Toshimasa Kawanishi.

64. Historic Slate Roofs: With How-To Info and Specifications by .

65. Steel Square – Use Of The Scales, Roof Framing, Illustrative Problems And Other Uses by Gilbert Townsend.

66. Roofs and Siding (Home Repair and Improvement) by Time-Life Books.

67. Goss’s Roofing Ready Reckoner: Metric Cutting and Sizing Tables for Timber Roof Members by Chris N. Mindham.

68. Essentials of Home Inspection: Roofing by Carson Dunlop & Associates.

69. Builder’s Instant Answers by Sidney M. Levy R. Dodge Woodson.

70. Roofing: Design Criteria, Options, Selection by R. D. Herbert.

71. Roofing the right way: A step-by-step guide for the homeowner by Steven Bolt.

72. Roofing Instant Answers (Instant Answer Series) by Terry Kennedy.

73. Roofing Failures by Carl G. Cash.

74. Roofing (Fundamental Series) (Passbooks) (Fundamental Passbooks) by Jack Rudman.

75. Problems in Roofing Design by Author Unknown.

76. Roof Builder’s Handbook by William C. McElroy.

77. Thatch and Thatching (Shire Library) by Jacqueline Fearn.

78. Roof Construction and Loft Conversion by C. N. Mindham.

79. American Roofing, Roofing in America by Mark Kelly.

80. Profiled Sheet Roofing and Cladding: A Guide to Good Practice by .

82. Quality Improvement Techniques in Construction: Principles and Methods (Chartered Institute of Building) by Steven Mccabe.

83. The Complete Guide to Living with Thatch by Michael Billett.

84. Patio Roofs and Gazebos (Southern Living (Paperback Sunset)) by Southern Living – Donald W. Vandervort.

85. Concrete Folded Plate Roofs by C. Wilby.

86. The NIR Difference: National International Roofing by Timothy K. Lynn.

87. Spon’s Estimating Cost Guide to Roofing (Spon’s Estimating Costs Guides) by Bryan Spain.

88. Expodach: Roof Structure at the World Exhibition, Hanover 2000 (English and German Edition) by .

Metallurgy Engineering Books

1. Rust: The Longest War by Jonathan Waldman.

2. Phase Transformations in Metals and Alloys, Third Edition (Revised Reprint) by David A. Porter – Kenneth E. Easterling – Mohamed Sherif.

3. Machining Fundamentals by John R. Walker – Bob Dixon.

4. Metal Fatigue in Engineering by Ali Fatemi.

5. Advanced Strength and Applied Stress Analysis by Richard Budynas.

6. Welding For Dummies by Steven Robert Farnsworth.

7. Metallurgy Fundamentals by Daniel A. Brandt – J. C. Warner.

8. Wills’ Mineral Processing Technology, Seventh Edition: An Introduction to the Practical Aspects of Ore Treatment and Mineral Recovery by Barry A. Wills.

9. The Organometallic Chemistry of the Transition Metals by Robert H. Crabtree.

10. Barren Lands: An Epic Search for Diamonds in the North American Arctic by Kevin Krajick.

11. Modern Metalworking by John R. Walker.

12. How To Weld (Motorbooks Workshop) by Todd Bridigum.

13. Technical Shop Mathematics by Achatz – Thomas.

14. Practical Metallurgy and Materials of Industry (6th Edition) by John E. Neely – Thomas J. Bertone.

15. Welding Fabrication and Repair by Frank Marlow.

16. Welding Essentials by William L. Galvery Jr. – Frank B. Marlow.

17. Welding and Metal Fabrication by Larry Jeffus.

18. Aluminum: Technology, Applications and Environment: A Profile of a Modern Metal Aluminum from Within by .

19. Modern Physical Metallurgy, Eighth Edition by R. E. Smallman PhD – A.H.W. Ngan PhD.

20. Machining Fundamentals by John R. Walker.

21. Welding Level 1 Trainee Guide, Hardcover (4th Edition) by NCCER.

22. Audel Welding Pocket Reference by James E. Brumbaugh – Rex Miller.

23. Hardening, Tempering and Heat Treatment (Workshop Practice) by George Gently.

24. The Charcoal Foundry (Build Your Own Metal Working Shop from Scrap, Vol. 1) by David J. Gingery.

25. Metalworking: Doing It Better by Tom Lipton.

26. Handbook of Nondestructive Evaluation, Second Edition by Chuck Hellier.

27. The Complete Book of Locks and Locksmithing (Complete Book of Locks & Locksmithing) by Bill Phillips.

28. Welding: Principles and Applications by Larry Jeffus.

29. Pipe Welding Procedures by Hoobasarl Rampaul.

30. Modern Welding by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

31. Mechanical Metallurgy by George Dieter.

32. Gas Metal Arc Welding Handbook by William H. Minnick.

33. Corrosion Engineering: Principles and Practice by Pierre Roberge.

34. How to Run a Lathe: The Care and Operation of a Screw Cutting Lathe by John Joseph O’Brien – Miles William O’Brien – South Bend Lathe Works.

35. Rare: The High-Stakes Race to Satisfy Our Need for the Scarcest Metals on Earth by Keith Veronese.

36. Mineral Processing Technology, Sixth Edition by Barry A. Wills.

37. Metal Fatigue in Engineering by H. O. Fuchs – R. I. Stephens.

38. Pipefitters Handbook by Forrest Lindsey.

39. Structure and Properties of Engineering Alloys by William F. Smith.

40. Professional Sheet Metal Fabrication (Motorbooks Workshop) by Ed Barr.

41. Failure Analysis of Engineering Materials by Charles Brooks – Ashok Choudhury – Charlie R. Brooks.

42. Hydrometallurgy: Fundamentals and Applications by Michael L. Free.

43. Welding: Principles and Applications, Fifth Edition by Larry Jeffus.

44. Welder’s Handbook: A Complete Guide to MIG, TIG, Arc & Oxyacetylene Welding by Richard Finch.

45. Metal Forming: Mechanics and Metallurgy by William F. Hosford – Robert M. Caddell.

46. Metalworking Sink or Swim: Tips and Tricks for Machinists, Welders and Fabricators by Tom Lipton.

47. Print Reading for Welding and Fabrication by Kevin Corgan.

48. How to Cast Small Metal and Rubber Parts (2nd Edition) by William Cannon.

49. Principles of Metal Manufacturing Processes by J. Beddoes – M. Bibby.

50. Welding by Don Geary – Rex Miller.

51. Welding Licensing Exam Study Guide (McGraw-Hill’s Welding Licensing Exam Study Guide) by Rex Miller – Mark Miller.

52. Farm and Workshop Welding: Everything You Need to Know to Weld, Cut, and Shape Metal by Andrew Pearce.

53. Steels: Processing, Structure, And Performance by George Krauss.

55. Magnetism and Transition Metal Complexes (Dover Books on Chemistry) by F. E. Mabbs – D. J. Machin.

57. Recovery and Refining of Precious Metals by C.W. Ammen.

58. Steel: From Mine to Mill, the Metal that Made America by Brooke C. Stoddard.

59. The Technology of Metallurgy by William K. Dalton.

60. Metals And How To Weld Them by Theodore Brewster Jefferson – Gorham Woods.

61. Blast Furnace Phenomena and Modelling by The Iron and Steel Institute of Japan.

62. Rare Earths: Science, Technology, Production and Use by Jacques Lucas – Pierre Lucas – Thierry Le Mercier – Alain Rollat – William G. Davenport.

63. Lab Manual for Jeffus/Bower’s Welding Skills, Processes and Practices for Entry-Level Welders, Book 1 by Larry Jeffus – Lawrence Bower.

64. Workbook For Use With Welding: Principles and Practices by Joseph Ciaramitaro.

65. Castings, Second Edition by John Campbell.

66. Machinery’s Handbook by Franklin D Jones – Henry H Ryffel – Erik Oberg – Christopher J McCauley – Ricardo M Heald.

68. Corrosion and Surface Chemistry of Metals (Engineering Sciences : Materials) by Dieter Landolt.

69. New Edge of the Anvil: A Resource Book for the Blacksmith by Jack Andrews.

70. Heat Treatment, Selection, and Application of Tool Steels 2E by William E. Bryson.

71. The TAB Guide to DIY Welding: Hands-on Projects for Hobbyists, Handymen, and Artists by Jackson Morley.

72. Principles of the Austenitization of Steels by .

73. Foundrywork for the Amateur (Workshop Practice Series) by B. Terry Aspin.

74. Physical Metallurgy Principles (Prindle, Weber & Schmidt Series in Advanced Mathematics) by Reza Abbaschian – Robert E. Reed-Hill.

75. Heat Treatment, Structure and Properties of Nonferrous Alloys by C. R. Brooks – Charlie R. Brooks.

76. SME Mining Enginering Handbook, Third Edition by .

78. Metals Handbook: Metallography and Microstructures by John Newby – Kathleen Mills – American Society for Metals.

79. Manual de soldadura con arco electrico / Manual of Electric Arc Welding: Una Guia Paso a Paso / a Step by Step Guide (Como Hacer Bien Y Facilmente / How to Do It Right and Easy) (Spanish Edition) by Luis Lesur.

80. Modern Welding Technology by Howard B. Cary.

81. Metal: Forming, Forging, and Soldering Techniques by Jose Antonio Ares.

82. Welding Basics by Karen Ruth – The editors of Creative Publishing international.

83. Metallurgy by B. J. Moniz.

84. Modern Welding Technology (6th Edition) by Howard B. Cary – Scott Helzer.

85. Handbook of Corrosion Engineering 2/E by Pierre Roberge.

86. Metal: Design and Fabrication by David Frisch – Susan Frisch.

87. Metallurgical Failures in Fossil Fired Boilers by David French.

88. Soldadura / Welding: Principios y aplicaciones / Principles and applications (Spanish Edition) by Larry Jeffus.

89. Welding Technology Fundamentals Laboratory Manual by William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

90. Modern Metalworking Workbook by John R. Walker.

91. Welding Print Reading by John R. Walker – W. Richard Polanin.

92. Manufacturing Automation: Metal Cutting Mechanics, Machine Tool Vibrations, and CNC Design by Yusuf Altintas.

93. Machining Fundamentals, Workbook by John R. Walker.

Drafting & Mechanical Drawing Books

1. Building Construction Illustrated by Francis D. K. Ching.

2. Technical Drawing with Engineering Graphics (14th Edition) by Frederick E. Giesecke – Ivan L. Hill – Henry C. Spencer – Alva E. Mitchell – John Thomas Dygdon – James E. Novak – Shawna E. Lockhart – Marla Goodman.

3. Fundamentals of Graphics Communication by Gary Bertoline – Eric Wiebe – Nathan Hartman – William Ross.

4. Engineering Design Graphics: Sketching, Modeling, and Visualization by James Leake.

5. Fundamentals of Machine Component Design by Robert C. Juvinall – Kurt M. Marshek.

6. Engineering Design: A Project-Based Introduction by Clive L. Dym – Patrick Little – Elizabeth Orwin.

7. Print Reading for Industry by Walter C. Brown – Ryan K. Brown.

8. Blueprint Reading for Machine Trades (7th Edition) by Russ Schultz – Larry Smith.

9. Blueprint Reading for Welders by A.E. Bennett – Louis J Siy.

10. AutoCAD and Its Applications Basics 2015 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

12. Drafting for the Theatre by Dennis Dorn – Mark Shanda.

13. Engineering Drawing Problems Workbook (Series 4) for Technical Drawing with Engineering Graphics by Karen R. Juneau – Paige R. Davis.

14. Engineering Drawing and Design by David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

15. Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing by David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

16. Engineering Design: A Project Based Introduction by Clive L. Dym – Patrick Little.

17. Architectural Drafting and Design (Available Titles CourseMate) by Alan Jefferis – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

18. Mechanical Design of Machine Elements and Machines: A Failure Prevention Perspective by Jack A. Collins – Henry R. Busby – George H. Staab.

19. Fundamentals of Engineering Design (2nd Edition) by Barry Hyman.

20. Rapid Viz: A New Method for the Rapid Visualitzation of Ideas by Kurt Hanks – Larry Belliston.

21. Engineering Drawing, Problem Series 1 by Frederick E. Giesecke – Mitchell Alva – Henry C. Spencer – Ivan L. Hill.

22. Interpreting Engineering Drawings by Ted Branoff – Cecil H. Jensen – Jay D. Helsel.

23. AutoCAD and Its Applications Basics 2016 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

24. AutoCAD and Its Applications Comprehensive 2015 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen – Jeffrey A. Laurich – J. C. Malitzke – Craig P. Black.

25. 100 Diagrams That Changed the World: From the Earliest Cave Paintings to the Innovation of the iPod by Scott Christianson.

26. Engineering Graphics (8th Edition) by Frederick E. Giesecke – Alva E. Mitchell – Henry C. Spencer – Ivan L. Hill – John Thomas Dygdon – James E. Novak – Robert Olin Loving.

27. Basic Blueprint Reading and Sketching by Thomas P. Olivo – C. Thomas Olivo.

28. Beginning AutoCAD 2015 by Cheryl Shrock – Steve Heather.

29. Engineering Design Graphics with AutoCAD 2007 (12th Edition) by James H. Earle.

30. Technical Drawing (13th Edition) by Frederick E. Giesecke – Alva E. Mitchell – Henry C. Spencer – Ivan L. Hill – John Thomas Dygdon – James E. Novak – Shawna E. Lockhart.

31. Fundamentals of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing by Alex Krulikowski.

32. Print and Specifications Reading for Construction by Ron Russell.

33. Basic Technical Drawing, Student Edition by Glencoe McGraw-Hill – McGraw-Hill.

34. Pipe Drafting and Design, Third Edition by Roy A. Parisher – Robert A. Rhea.

35. Blueprint Reading for Electricians by Rob Zachariason.

36. Kinematics, Dynamics, and Design of Machinery by K. J. Waldron – G. L. Kinzel.

37. AutoCAD Tutor for Engineering Graphics: 2013 and Beyond (with CAD Connect Web Site Printed Access Card) (Autodesk 2013 Now Available!) by Kevin Lang.

38. Applied Descriptive Geometry by Kathryn Ann Holliday-Darr.

40. Civil Drafting Technology (7th Edition) by David A. Madsen Emeritus – Terence M. Shumaker – David P. Madsen.

41. Jig and Fixture Design, 5E (Delmar Learning Drafting) by Edward Hoffman.

42. Biomechanics and Motor Control of Human Movement by David A. Winter.

43. Drafting & Design by Clois E. Kicklighter Ed. D. – Walter C. Brown.

44. Introduction to Robotics: Analysis, Control, Applications by Saeed B. Niku.

45. Construction Graphics: A Practical Guide to Interpreting Working Drawings by Keith A. Bisharat.

46. LogicWorks 5 Interactive Software by x Capilano Computing.

47. Interpreting Engineering Drawings (Drafting and Design) by Cecil H. Jensen – Jay D. Helsel.

48. Inside Rhinoceros 5 by Ron K.C. Cheng.

49. Architecture: Residential Drafting and Design Workbook by Clois E. Kicklighter Ed. D. – W. Scott Thomas.

50. Harnessing AutoCAD: 2013 and Beyond (with CAD Connect Web Site Printed Access Card) (Autodesk 2013 Now Available!) by G.V. Krishnan – Thomas A Stellman.

51. Engineering Design: An Introduction (Texas Science) by John R. Karsnitz – John P. Hutchinson – Stephen O’Brien.

52. Customizing AutoCAD 2013 by Prof. Sham Tickoo – Cadcim Technologies.

53. Print Reading for Engineering and Manufacturing Technology with Premium Web Site Printed Access Card by David A. Madsen.

54. AutoCAD LT 2014 for Designers by Prof. Sham Tickoo Purdue Univ..

55. Process Pipe Drafting by Terence M. Shumaker.

56. Introduction to Solid Modeling Using SolidWorks 2014 by William Howard – Joseph Musto.

57. AutoCAD and Its Applications Basics 2014 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen.

58. Blueprint Reading for Welders (Blueprint Reading Series) by A.E. Bennett – Louis J Siy.

59. Blueprint Reading Basics by Warren Hammer.

61. GD&T: Application and Interpretation by Bruce A. Wilson.

62. Electronics Drafting by John Frostad.

63. Engineering Design: A Systematic Approach by Gerhard Pahl – W. Beitz – J. Feldhusen – K. H. Grote.

64. Mechanical Drawing Board & CAD Techniques, Student Edition (FRENCH: MECHANICAL DRAWING) by McGraw-Hill Education.

65. Tools and Tactics of Design by Peter G. Dominick – John T. Demel – William M. Lawbaugh – Richard J. Freuler – G. L. Kinzel – Eli Fromm.

66. Commercial Drafting and Detailing by Alan Jefferis – Kenneth D. Smith.

67. Technical Drawing and Engineering Communication (Applied English) by David E. Goetsch – William S. Chalk – Raymond L. Rickman – John A. Nelson.

68. Principles of Technical Drawing by Frederick E. Giesecke.

69. AutoCAD: A Problem-Solving Approach: 2013 and Beyond (Autodesk 2013 Now Available!) by Sham Tickoo.

70. Study Guide for Certification of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing Professionals (GDTP) by Robert H. Nickolaisen.

71. Architectural Drafting for Interior Designers by Lydia Cline.

72. Blueprint Reading for Welders (Delmar Learning Blueprint Reading) by A.E. Bennett – Louis J Siy.

73. Up and Running with AutoCAD 2015: 2D and 3D Drawing and Modeling by Elliot Gindis.

74. Machine Trades Print Reading by Michael A. Barsamian – Richard A. Gizelbach.

75. Applying AutoCAD® 2013 by Terry Wohlers.

76. AutoCAD and Its Applications Comprehensive 2016 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen – Jeffrey A. Laurich – Craig P. Black – J. C. Malitzke.

77. Drafting for Electronics (3rd Edition) by G. Louis Lamit – J. Sandra Lloyd.

78. Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing for Mechanical Design 2/E by Gene Cogorno.

79. Construction Drawings and Details for Interiors: Basic Skills by W. Otie Kilmer – Rosemary Kilmer.

80. Introduction to 3D Spatial Visualization: An Active Approach (Book & CD) by Sheryl A. Sorby – Anne Francis Wysocki – Beverly J. Baartmans.

81. AutoCAD and Its Applications Comprehensive 2014 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen – Jeffrey A. Laurich – J. C. Malitzke – Craig P. Black.

82. Designer Drafting for the Entertainment World by Patricia Woodbridge.

83. Measurement Systems : Application and Design by Ernest Doebelin.

84. The Fundamentals of Visualization, Modeling, and Graphics for Engineering Design by Dennis K. Lieu – Sheryl A. Sorby.

85. Engineering Drawing and Design by David A. Madsen.

86. Blueprint Reading for Construction (2nd Edition) by James A. S. Fatzinger.

87. Structural Drafting by David E. Goetsch.

89. Structural Steel Drafting and Design by David C. MacLaughlin – Hector Estrada.

91. Drafting and Design for Architecture & Construction by Dana J. Hepler – Paul Ross Wallach – Donald Hepler.

92. Structural, Civil and Pipe Drafting by David L. Goetsch.

93. Internal Combustion Engines: Applied Thermosciences by Colin R. Ferguson – Allan T. Kirkpatrick.

94. AutoCAD and Its Applications Comprehensive 2013 by Terence M. Shumaker – David A. Madsen – David P. Madsen – Jeffrey A. Laurich – J. C. Malitzke – Craig P. Black – Adam M. Ferris.

95. Vibration-based Condition Monitoring: Industrial, Aerospace and Automotive Applications by Robert Bond Randall.

96. Harnessing MicroStation V8I by G.V. Krishnan – James Taylor.

97. DEWALT Blueprint Reading Professional Reference (DEWALT Series) by Paul Rosenberg – American Contractors Educational Services.

Semiconductors Engineering Books

1. Shigley’s Mechanical Engineering Design (McGraw-Hill Series in Mechanical Engineering) by Richard Budynas – Keith Nisbett.

2. Intentional Interviewing and Counseling: Facilitating Client Development in a Multicultural Society by Allen E. Ivey – Mary Bradford Ivey – Carlos P. Zalaquett.

3. Design of Machinery with Student Resource DVD (McGraw-Hill Series in Mechanical Engineering) by Robert Norton.

4. Machinery’s Handbook, 29th by Erik Oberg.

5. Interpersonal Process in Therapy: An Integrative Model (Skills, Techniques, & Process) by Edward Teyber – Faith McClure.

6. Machine Design (5th Edition) by Robert L. Norton.

7. Fundamentals of Case Management Practice: Skills for the Human Services by Nancy Summers.

8. The Successful Internship (HSE 163 / 264 / 272 Clinical Experience Sequence) by H. Frederick Sweitzer – Mary A. King.

9. Theory of Machines and Mechanisms by John Uicker – Gordon Pennock – Joseph Shigley.

10. Precision Machining Technology by Peter J. Hoffman – Eric S. Hopewell – Brian Janes.

12. Modern Welding by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

13. Essential Interviewing: A Programmed Approach to Effective Communication (HSE 123 Interviewing Techniques) by David R. Evans – Margaret T. Hearn – Max R. Uhlemann – Allen E. Ivey.

14. The Human Services Internship: Getting the Most from Your Experience (HSE 163 / 264 / 272 Clinical Experience Sequence) by Pamela Myers Kiser.

15. Machine Elements in Mechanical Design (5th Edition) by Robert L. Mott.

16. Essentials of Intentional Interviewing: Counseling in a Multicultural World by Allen E. Ivey – Mary Bradford Ivey – Carlos P. Zalaquett.

17. Generalist Case Management (SAB 125 Substance Abuse Case Management) by Marianne R. Woodside – Tricia McClam.

18. Shop Reference for Students & Apprentices by Christopher McCauley.

19. Machine Design (4th Edition) by Robert L. Norton.

20. The Elements of Counseling (HSE 125 Counseling) by Scott T. Meier – Susan R. Davis.

21. Fundamentals of Case Management Practice: Skills for the Human Services (HSE 210 Human Services Issues) by Nancy Summers.

22. Machines & Mechanisms: Applied Kinematic Analysis (4th Edition) by David H. Myszka.

24. Fluid Power with Applications (6th Edition) by Anthony Esposito.

25. Essentials of Intentional Interviewing: Counseling in a Multicultural World (HSE 123 Interviewing Techniques) by Allen E. Ivey – Mary Bradford Ivey – Carlos P. Zalaquett – Kathryn Quirk.

26. Electrical Machines, Drives and Power Systems (6th Edition) by Theodore Wildi.

27. Modern Welding by William A. Bowditch – Kevin E. Bowditch – Mark A. Bowditch.

28. Notes on Mechanism Analysis by Allen Strickland, Jr. Hall.

29. 507 Mechanical Movements: Mechanisms and Devices (Dover Science Books) by Henry T. Brown.

30. Workbook and Projects Manual for Hoffman/Hopewell/Janes’ Precision Machining Technology, 2nd by James Hellwig – David Lenzi.

32. Technology Of Machine Tools by Steve Krar – Arthur Gill – Peter Smid.

33. Interpersonal Process in Therapy: An Integrative Model (Skills, Techniques, & Process) by Edward Teyber – Faith McClure.

34. The Skilled Helper: A Problem Management and Opportunity-Development Approach to Helping, 9th Edition by Gerard Egan.

35. Machine Tool Practices (9th Edition) by Richard R. Kibbe – John E. Neely – Warren T. White – Roland O. Meyer.

36. Audel Millwrights and Mechanics Guide by Thomas B. Davis – Carl A. Nelson.

37. Student Workbook for Teyber/McClure’s Interpersonal Process in Therapy: An Integrative Model, 6th by Edward Teyber.

38. The Counselor Intern’s Handbook (Practicum / Internship) by Christopher M. Faiver – Sheri P. Eisengart – Ronald Colonna.

39. Small Engines by R. Bruce Radcliff.

40. Machinery’s Handbook Pocket Companion, Revised First Edition by Christopher McCauley.

41. Fluid Power: Hydraulics and Pneumatics by James R. Daines.

42. Essentials of Skilled Helping: Managing Problems, Developing Opportunities by Gerard Egan.

43. Pipe Drafting and Design, Third Edition by Roy A. Parisher – Robert A. Rhea.

44. The Mechanical Design Process (McGraw-Hill Series in Mechanical Engineering) by David Ullman.

45. Handbook of Usability Testing: How to Plan, Design, and Conduct Effective Tests by Jeffrey Rubin – Dana Chisnell.

46. Mathematics for Machine Technology (Applied Mathematics) by Robert D. Smith – John C. Peterson.

47. Basic Machines and How They Work by Naval Education And Training Program.

48. Kinematics and Dynamics of Machinery (3rd Edition) by Charles E. Wilson – J. Peter Sadler.

49. Modern Metalworking by John R. Walker.

50. Electric Machines: Theory, Operating Applications, and Controls (2nd Edition) by Charles I. Hubert.

51. Industrial Mechanics and Maintenance (3rd Edition) by Larry Chastain.

52. Robotics, Vision and Control: Fundamental Algorithms in MATLAB (Springer Tracts in Advanced Robotics) by Peter Corke.

53. The Human Services Internship: Getting the Most from Your Experience by Pamela Myers Kiser.

54. Technical Shop Mathematics by Achatz – Thomas.

55. Power Electronics: Circuits, Devices & Applications (4th Edition) by Muhammad H. Rashid.

56. Orbital Mechanics by John E. Prussing – Bruce A. Conway.

57. Computer Numerical Control: Machining and Turning Centers by Robert Quesada.

58. Essentials of Digital Signal Processing by B. P. Lathi – Roger A. Green.

59. Power Systems Analysis (2nd Edition) by Arthur R. Bergen – Vijay Vittal.

60. Welding Essentials by William L. Galvery Jr. – Frank B. Marlow.

61. Exercises in Helping Skills for Egan’s The Skilled Helper, 9th by Gerard Egan.

62. Welding Skills by B. J. Moniz – R. T. Miller.

63. Diversity and Development: Critical Contexts that Shape Our Lives and Relationships by Dana Comstock.

64. Essential Interviewing: A Programmed Approach to Effective Communication by David R. Evans – Margaret T. Hearn – Max R. Uhlemann – Allen E. Ivey.

66. An Introduction to Human Services: Values, Methods, and Populations Served by Cynthia Cannon Poindexter – Deborah P. Valentine.

67. Machinery’s Handbook 29th Edition – Large Print (Machinery’s Handbook (Large Print)) by Erik Oberg.

68. The Successful Internship: Personal, Professional, and Civic Development (Practicum / Internship) by H. Frederick Sweitzer – Mary A. King.

69. Electrical Systems Design by Theodore R. Bosela Ph.D. PE.

71. Interpersonal Process in Therapy: An Integrative Model by Edward Teyber.

72. Benchmarking Best Practices for Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management, Third Edition (Updated for ISO 55000) by Terry Wireman.

73. Low Pressure Boilers by Frederick M. Steingress – Daryl R. Walker.

74. Managing Technology in the Hospitality Industry with Answer Sheet (AHLEI) (6th Edition) (AHLEI – Technology in Hospitality) by Michael L. Kasavana – American Hotel & Lodging Association.

76. Small Gas Engine Repair by Paul Dempsey.

77. Electromechanical Motion Devices by Paul C. Krause – Oleg Wasynczuk – Steven D. Pekarek.

78. Pipe & Excavation Contracting Revised by Dave Roberts – Revised by Dan Atcheson.

79. Machining Fundamentals by John R. Walker.

80. Machine Tool Technology by Victor Repp – Williard McCarthy.

81. How To Run A Lathe: For The Beginner: How To Erect, Care For And Operate A Screw Cutting Engine Lathe by South Bend Lathe Works.

82. Schaum’s Outline of Electric Machines & Electromechanics by Syed A. Nasar.

83. Industrial Maintenance by Michael E. Brumbach – Jeffrey A. Clade.

85. Machine Design: An Integrated Approach (3rd Edition) by Robert L. Norton.

86. Electric Machines: Steady-State Theory and Dynamic Performance by Mulukutla S. Sarma.

87. Technology of Machine Tools, 6th Edition by Steve Krar – Arthur Gill – Peter Smid.

88. Metalworking: Doing It Better by Tom Lipton.

89. Compliant Mechanisms by Larry L. Howell.

90. 507 Mechanical Movements: Mechanisms and Devices by Henry T. Brown.

91. Machinery’s Handbook 29th Edition Larger Print and CD-ROM Combo by Erik Oberg.

92. Engine And Tractor Power 4th Edition by Carroll E. Goering – Allen C. Hansen.

93. Mechanical Design of Machine Components, Second Edition by Ansel C. Ugural.

95. Bill Hylton’s Ultimate Guide to the Router Table (Popular Woodworking) by Bill Hylton.

97. Mechanism Design: Analysis and Synthesis (4th Edition) by Arthur G. Erdman – George N. Sandor – Sridhar Kota.

98. Welding Skills Workbook by ATP Staff.

99. Generalist Case Management: A Method of Human Service Delivery (SAB 125 Substance Abuse Case Management) by Marianne R. Woodside – Tricia McClam.

100. Machining and CNC Technology with Student Resource DVD by Michael Fitzpatrick.

Digital Design Engineering Books

1. Practical Electronics for Inventors, Third Edition by Paul Scherz – Simon Monk.

2. Digital Design and Computer Architecture, Second Edition by David Harris – Sarah Harris.

3. Digital Design with RTL Design, VHDL, and Verilog by Frank Vahid.

4. Digital Design: Principles and Practices (4th Edition, Book only) by John F. Wakerly.

5. Digital Systems: Principles and Applications (11th Edition) by Ronald J. Tocci – Neal Widmer – Greg Moss.

6. Digital Fundamentals (10th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd.

7. The Definitive Guide to ARM® Cortex®-M3 and Cortex®-M4 Processors, Third Edition by Joseph Yiu.

8. How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic by Michael Geier.

9. Digital Electronics: A Practical Approach with VHDL (9th Edition) by William Kleitz.

10. Digital Signal Processing (4th Edition) by John G. Proakis – Dimitris K Manolakis.

11. Digital Design (4th Edition) by M. Morris R. Mano – Michael D. Ciletti.

12. Lineman’s and Cableman’s Handbook 12th Edition (Lineman’s & Cableman’s Handbook) by Thomas Shoemaker – James Mack.

14. Digital Logic Circuit Analysis and Design by Victor P. Nelson – H. Troy Nagle – Bill D. Carroll – David Irwin.

15. Digital Electronics: Principles and Applications by Roger Tokheim.

16. Raspberry Pi Cookbook by Simon Monk.

17. Digital & Analog Communication Systems (8th Edition) by Leon W. Couch.

18. Programming Arduino Next Steps: Going Further with Sketches by Simon Monk.

19. Digital Integrated Circuits (2nd Edition) by Jan M. Rabaey – Anantha Chandrakasan – Borivoje Nikolic.

20. Digital Fundamentals with PLD Programming by Thomas L. Floyd.

21. Troubleshooting and Repairing Major Appliances by Eric Kleinert.

22. Digital Design: Principles and Practices Package (4th Edition) by John F. Wakerly.

23. Arduino Cookbook, 2nd Edition by Michael Margolis.

24. American Electricians’ Handbook, Sixteenth Edition by Terrell Croft – Frederic Hartwell – Wilford Summers.

25. The MIDI Manual: A Practical Guide to MIDI in the Project Studio (Audio Engineering Society Presents) by David Miles Huber.

26. Contemporary Electronics: Fundamentals, Devices, Circuits, and Systems by Louis Frenzel.

27. Make: More Electronics: Journey Deep Into the World of Logic Chips, Amplifiers, Sensors, and Randomicity by Charles Platt.

28. A Digital Signal Processing Primer: With Applications to Digital Audio and Computer Music by Ken Steiglitz.

29. Digital Textile Design, Second edition by Melanie Bowles – Ceri Isaac.

30. LogicWorks 5 Interactive Software by x Capilano Computing.

31. Electronics: A Complete Course (2nd Edition) by Nigel P. Cook.

32. Words Onscreen: The Fate of Reading in a Digital World by Naomi S. Baron.

33. The HCS12 / 9S12: An Introduction to Software and Hardware Interfacing by Han-Way Huang.

34. Practical Mobile Forensics by Satish Bommisetty – Rohit Tamma – Heather Mahalik.

35. Marine Diesel Engines: Maintenance, Troubleshooting, and Repair by Nigel Calder.

36. Foundations of Analog and Digital Electronic Circuits (The Morgan Kaufmann Series in Computer Architecture and Design) by Anant Agarwal – Jeffrey Lang.

37. Digital Foundations: Intro to Media Design with the Adobe Creative Suite by xtine burrough – Michael Mandiberg.

38. Digital Design for Print and Web: An Introduction to Theory, Principles, and Techniques by John DiMarco.

39. Digital Principles and Design with CD-ROM by Donald Givone.

40. Digital Design: With an Introduction to the Verilog HDL 5th Ed. By Morris Mano (International Economy Edition) by M Morris Mano.

41. Digital Systems Design Using VHDL by Jr. Charles H. Roth – Lizy K. John.

42. Digital Electronics Demystified by Myke Predko.

43. Electronic Principles with Simulation CD by Albert Malvino – David Bates.

44. Digital Writing Research: Technologies, Methodologies and Ethical Issues (New Dimensions in Computers and Composition) by Heidi A. McKee.

45. Electronic Principles by Albert Malvino – David Bates.

46. Electronics 1 Part 1 (Quickstudy Reference Guides – Academic) by Inc. BarCharts.

47. Experiments in Digital Fundamentals by David M. Buchla.

48. Digital Integrated Circuits: A Design Perspective by Jan M Rabaey.

49. The Zynq Book: Embedded Processing with the Arm Cortex-A9 on the Xilinx Zynq-7000 All Programmable Soc by Louise H Crockett – Ross A Elliot – Martin A Enderwitz – Robert W Stewart.

51. Student Lab Manual A Design Approach for Digital Systems: Principles and Applications by Ronald J. Tocci – Neal Widmer – Greg Moss.

52. Managing Electronic Media: Making, Marketing, and Moving Digital Content by Joan Van Tassel – Lisa Poe-Howfield.

53. Electric Motors and Control Systems by Frank Petruzella.

54. The Story of Graphic Design by Patrick Cramsie.

55. BeagleBone Cookbook: Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions by Mark A. Yoder – Jason Kridner.

56. Electronics 1 Part 2 (Quickstudy: Academic) by Inc. BarCharts.

57. Digital Filmmaking for Beginners A Practical Guide to Video Production by Michael Hughes.

58. Principles of Electronic Communication Systems by Louis Frenzel.

59. High Speed Digital Design: A Handbook of Black Magic by Howard Johnson – Martin Graham.

60. Teaching Every Student in the Digital Age: Universal Design for Learning by David Rose – Anne Meyer – Nicole Strangman.

61. VHDL for Digital Design by Frank Vahid – Roman Lysecky.

62. Design Portfolios: Moving from Traditional to Digital by Diane Bender.

63. Digital Logic RTL & Verilog Interview Questions by Trey Johnson.

64. Digital Design (Verilog): An Embedded Systems Approach Using Verilog by Peter J. Ashenden.

65. Graphic Design Portfolio Strategies for Print and Digital Media by Robert Rowe – Gary Will – Harold Linton.

67. Nanoelectronic Mixed-Signal System Design by Saraju Mohanty.

68. Encyclopedia of Electronic Components Volume 3: Light, Sound, Heat, Motion, Ambient, and Electrical Sensors by Charles Platt.

69. Getting Started with Adafruit FLORA: Making Wearables with an Arduino-Compatible Electronics Platform by Becky Stern – Tyler Cooper.

70. Electronics Principles and Applications with Student Data CD-Rom by Charles Schuler.

71. Digital Electronics with VHDL (Quartus II Version) by William Kleitz.

72. Visual Composing: Document Design for Print and Digital Media by Kathryn Riley – Jo Mackiewicz.

73. Experiments Manual To Accompany Digital Electronics: Principles and Applications by Roger Tokheim.

74. The Science of Electronics: Digital by Thomas L. Floyd – David M. Buchla.

75. CMOS Digital Integrated Circuits Analysis & Design by Sung-Mo (Steve) Kang – Yusuf Leblebici.

76. Two-Stroke Engine Repair and Maintenance by Paul Dempsey.

77. Brilliant LED Projects: 20 Electronic Designs for Artists, Hobbyists, and Experimenters by Nick Dossis.

78. The Chip : How Two Americans Invented the Microchip and Launched a Revolution by T.R. Reid.

79. Digital Design (VHDL): An Embedded Systems Approach Using VHDL by Peter J. Ashenden.

80. Being Digital by Nicholas Negroponte.

81. Electromagnetics Explained: A Handbook for Wireless/ RF, EMC, and High-Speed Electronics (EDN Series for Design Engineers) by Ron Schmitt Former Director of Electrical Engineering Sensor Research and Development Corp. Orono Maine.

82. Digital Design Essentials: 100 Ways to Design Better Desktop, Web, and Mobile Interfaces by Rajesh Lal.

83. Digital Logic: Applications and Design by John M. Yarbrough.

84. Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate by Shawn DuBravac.

85. Fundamentals of Digital Logic with Verilog Design by Stephen Brown – Zvonko Vranesic.

86. Digital Fundamentals (9th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd.

87. Electric Motors and Control Systems by Frank Petruzella.

88. FPGA Simulation: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide by Ray Salemi.

89. Ham and Shortwave Radio for the Electronics Hobbyist by Stan Gibilisco.

90. ePublishing with InDesign CS6: Design and produce digital publications for tablets, ereaders, smartphones, and more by Pariah S. Burke.

91. Rapid Prototyping of Digital Systems: SOPC Edition by James O. Hamblen – Tyson S. Hall – Michael D. Furman.

92. Lab Manual for Programmable Logic Controllers: With LogixPro PLC Simulator by Frank D. Petruzella.

Construction Engineering Books

1. Building Construction Illustrated by Francis D. K. Ching.

2. Fundamentals of Building Construction: Materials and Methods by Edward Allen – Joseph Iano.

3. Fundamentals of Electric Circuits by Charles Alexander – Matthew Sadiku.

4. Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology by Bill Whitman – Bill Johnson – John Tomczyk – Eugene Silberstein.

5. Materials for Civil and Construction Engineers (3rd Edition) by Michael S. Mamlouk – John P. Zaniewski.

6. Building Construction: Principles, Materials, & Systems (2nd Edition) by Medan Mehta Ph.D. – Walter Scarborough – Diane Armpriest.

8. Ugly’s Electrical References, 2014 Edition by Jones & Bartlett Learning.

9. Fundamentals of Building Construction: Materials and Methods, 5th Edition by Edward Allen – Joseph Iano.

10. Introductory Circuit Analysis (12th Edition) by Robert L. Boylestad.

11. Delmar’s Standard Textbook of Electricity by Stephen Herman.

12. Principles of Electric Circuits: Conventional Current Version (9th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd.

13. Electronics Fundamentals: Circuits, Devices & Applications (8th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd – David M. Buchla.

14. Design of Reinforced Concrete by Jack C. McCormac – Russell H. Brown.

15. Construction Planning, Equipment, and Methods by Robert Peurifoy – Clifford J. Schexnayder – Aviad Shapira – Robert Schmitt.

16. Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for Buildings by Walter T. Grondzik – Alison G. Kwok.

17. Electrical Wiring Residential by Ray C. Mullin – Phil Simmons.

18. Construction Management JumpStart: The Best First Step Toward a Career in Construction Management by Barbara J. Jackson.

19. Color Coded EZ Tabs for the 2014 National Electrical Code by John Riley.

20. Mechanical and Electrical Equipment for Buildings by Walter T. Grondzik – Alison G. Kwok – Benjamin Stein – John S. Reynolds.

21. Construction Management Fundamentals (McGraw-Hill Series in Civil Engineering) by Kraig Knutson – Clifford J. Schexnayder – Christine Fiori – Richard Mayo.

22. Lab Manual for Whitman/Johnson/Tomczyk/Silberstein’s Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology, 7th by Bill Whitman – Bill Johnson – John Tomczyk – Eugene Silberstein.

23. Print Reading for Construction: Residential and Commercial by Walter C. Brown – Daniel P. Dorfmueller.

24. Construction Project Management (4th Edition) by Frederick Gould – Nancy Joyce.

25. Heating, Cooling, Lighting: Sustainable Design Methods for Architects by Norbert Lechner.

26. Introduction to Electric Circuits by James A. Svoboda – Richard C. Dorf.

27. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Buildings (5th Edition) by Richard R. Janis – William K. Y. Tao.

28. Digital Systems: Principles and Applications (11th Edition) by Ronald J. Tocci – Neal Widmer – Greg Moss.

29. Illustrated Guide to the National Electrical Code (Illustrated Guide to the National Electrical Code (Nec)) by Charles R. Miller.

30. The Complete Do-it-Yourself Manual Newly Updated by Editors Of Family Handyman.

31. Design of Wood Structures-ASD/LRFD by Donald Breyer – Kelly Cobeen – Kenneth Fridley – Jr., David Pollock.

32. Microshelters: 59 Creative Cabins, Tiny Houses, Tree Houses, and Other Small Structures by Derek “Deek” Diedricksen.

33. Construction Management by Daniel W. Halpin – Bolivar A. Senior.

34. Electricity for Refrigeration, Heating, and Air Conditioning by Russell E. Smith.

35. Reinforced Concrete Design (8th Edition) by George F. Limbrunner – Abi O. Aghayere.

36. Building Systems for Interior Designers by Corky Binggeli.

37. Reinforced Concrete: Mechanics and Design (7th Edition) by James K. Wight.

38. Simplified Engineering for Architects and Builders by James Ambrose – Patrick Tripeny.

39. Estimating in Building Construction by Steven Peterson – Frank Dagostino.

40. RSMeans Building Construction Cost Data by Stephen C. Plotner.

41. Digital Fundamentals (10th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd.

42. Black & Decker The Complete Guide to Wiring, Updated 6th Edition: Current with 2014-2017 Electrical Codes (Black & Decker Complete Guide) by Editors of Cool Springs Press.

43. Shelters, Shacks, and Shanties: The Classic Guide to Building Wilderness Shelters (Dover Books on Architecture) by D. C. Beard.

45. Construction Estimating Using Excel (2nd Edition) by Steven Peterson MBA PE.

46. Smith, Currie and Hancock’s Common Sense Construction Law: A Practical Guide for the Construction Professional by Thomas J. Kelleher Jr. – John M. Mastin – Ronald G. Robey – Currie & Hancock LLP Smith.

47. How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic by Michael Geier.

49. Root Cellaring: Natural Cold Storage of Fruits & Vegetables by Mike Bubel – Nancy Bubel.

50. Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills, Trainee Guide, 4th Edition by NCCER.

52. Modern Refrigeration and Air Conditioning by Andrew D. Althouse – Carl H. Turnquist – Alfred F. Bracciano – Daniel C. Bracciano – Gloria M. Bracciano.

53. Construction Contracting: A Practical Guide to Company Management , 7th Edition by S. Keoki Sears – Glenn A. Sears – Richard H. Clough.

54. Graphic Guide to Frame Construction: Third Edition, Revised and Updated (For Pros By Pros) by Robert Thallon.

55. 2015 International Building Code by International Code Council.

56. Code Check Complete 2nd Edition: An Illustrated Guide to the Building, Plumbing, Mechanical, and Electrical Codes (Code Check Complete: An Illustrated Guide to Building,) by Redwood Kardon – Douglas Hansen.

57. 2012 International Residential Code for One- and Two- Family Dwellings (International Code Council Series) by International Code Council.

59. Olin’s Construction: Principles, Materials, and Methods by H. Leslie Simmons.

60. Construction Planning and Scheduling (4th Edition) by Jimmie W. Hinze.

61. Photovoltaic Design and Installation For Dummies by Ryan Mayfield.

62. Highway Materials, Soils, and Concretes (4th Edition) by Harold Atkins.

63. Mechanical and Electrical Systems in Architecture, Engineering and Construction (5th Edition) by Frank Dagostino – Joseph B. Wujek.

64. Fluid Power with Applications (6th Edition) by Anthony Esposito.

65. Basic Construction Materials (8th Edition) (Pearson Construction Technology) by Theodore Marotta – John C. Coffey – Cynthia LaFleur-Brown – Christine LaPlante.

66. Elementary Structures for Architects and Builders (5th Edition) by Ronald E. Shaeffer.

67. Construction Scheduling: Principles and Practices (2nd Edition) by Jay S. Newitt.

68. Civil Engineering Materials (2nd Edition) by Shan Somayaji.

69. Reinforced Concrete: Mechanics and Design (6th Edition) by James K. Wight – James G. MacGregor.

70. Fundamentals of HVACR (2nd Edition) by Carter Stanfield – David Skaves – AHRI.

71. Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Analysis and Design by Faye C. McQuiston – Jerald D. Parker – Jeffrey D. Spitler.

72. Sustainable Construction: Green Building Design and Delivery by Charles J. Kibert.

73. Construction Accounting & Financial Management (3rd Edition) by Steven Peterson MBA PE.

74. Statics and Strength of Materials by Fa-Hwa Cheng.

76. Construction Methods and Management (8th Edition) by Stephens W. Nunnally.

77. Making Things Move DIY Mechanisms for Inventors, Hobbyists, and Artists by Dustyn Roberts.

78. Process Control Instrumentation Technology 8th Ed by Curtis D.Johnson.

79. Commercial Refrigeration: For Air Conditioning Technicians by Dick Wirz.

80. Tiny House Design & Construction Guide by Dan Louche.

81. Climate and Architecture by .

82. Forest Products and Wood Science by Rubin Shmulsky – P. David Jones.

83. Mechanical and Electrical Systems for Construction Managers by ATP Staff.

84. 2012 International Building Code (International Code Council Series) by International Code Council.

85. Lab Manual Experiments in Electricity for Use with Lab-Volt by Stephen Herman.

86. Electronic Devices and Circuit Theory (11th Edition) by Robert L. Boylestad – Louis Nashelsky.

87. Architecture: From Prehistory to Postmodernity, Reprint (2nd Edition) by Marvin Trachtenberg – Isabelle Hyman.

88. Kitchen & Bath Residential Construction and Systems by NKBA (National Kitchen and Bath Association).

89. Ugly’s Electrical Safety And NFPA 70E, 2015 Edition by Jones & Bartlett Learning.

90. Surveying with Construction Applications (8th Edition) by Barry Kavanagh – Diane K. Slattery.

91. Working Alone: Tips & Techniques for Solo Building (For Pros By Pros) by John Carroll.

92. Welding by David J. Hoffman – Kevin R. Dahle – David J. Fisher.

93. Construction Jobsite Management by William R. Mincks – Hal Johnston.

94. Lineman’s and Cableman’s Handbook 12th Edition (Lineman’s & Cableman’s Handbook) by Thomas Shoemaker – James Mack.

95. Fundamentals of Residential Construction by Edward Allen – Rob Thallon.

96. Cost Analysis and Estimating for Engineering and Management by Phillip F. Ostwald – Timothy S. McLaren Ph.D..

97. Applied Statics and Strength of Materials by Thomas Burns.

98. Wiring a House: 5th Edition (For Pros By Pros) by Rex Cauldwell.