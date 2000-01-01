1. Practical Electronics for Inventors, Third Edition by Paul Scherz – Simon Monk. ISBN 978-0071771337

2. Digital Design and Computer Architecture, Second Edition by David Harris – Sarah Harris. ISBN 978-0123944245

3. Digital Design with RTL Design, VHDL, and Verilog by Frank Vahid. ISBN 978-0470531082

4. Digital Design: Principles and Practices (4th Edition, Book only) by John F. Wakerly. ISBN 978-0131863897

5. Digital Systems: Principles and Applications (11th Edition) by Ronald J. Tocci – Neal Widmer – Greg Moss. ISBN 978-0135103821

6. Digital Fundamentals (10th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd. ISBN 978-0132359238

7. The Definitive Guide to ARM® Cortex®-M3 and Cortex®-M4 Processors, Third Edition by Joseph Yiu. ISBN 978-0124080829

8. How to Diagnose and Fix Everything Electronic by Michael Geier. ISBN 978-0071744225

9. Digital Electronics: A Practical Approach with VHDL (9th Edition) by William Kleitz. ISBN 978-0132543033

10. Digital Signal Processing (4th Edition) by John G. Proakis – Dimitris K Manolakis. ISBN 978-0131873742

11. Digital Design (4th Edition) by M. Morris R. Mano – Michael D. Ciletti. ISBN 978-0131989245

12. Lineman’s and Cableman’s Handbook 12th Edition (Lineman’s & Cableman’s Handbook) by Thomas Shoemaker – James Mack. ISBN 978-0071742580

14. Digital Logic Circuit Analysis and Design by Victor P. Nelson – H. Troy Nagle – Bill D. Carroll – David Irwin. ISBN 978-0134638942

15. Digital Electronics: Principles and Applications by Roger Tokheim. ISBN 978-0073373775

16. Raspberry Pi Cookbook by Simon Monk. ISBN 978-1449365226

17. Digital & Analog Communication Systems (8th Edition) by Leon W. Couch. ISBN 978-0132915380

18. Programming Arduino Next Steps: Going Further with Sketches by Simon Monk. ISBN 978-0071830256

19. Digital Integrated Circuits (2nd Edition) by Jan M. Rabaey – Anantha Chandrakasan – Borivoje Nikolic. ISBN 978-0130909961

20. Digital Fundamentals with PLD Programming by Thomas L. Floyd. ISBN 978-0131701885

21. Troubleshooting and Repairing Major Appliances by Eric Kleinert. ISBN 978-0071770187

22. Digital Design: Principles and Practices Package (4th Edition) by John F. Wakerly. ISBN 978-0131733497

23. Arduino Cookbook, 2nd Edition by Michael Margolis. ISBN 978-1449313876

24. American Electricians’ Handbook, Sixteenth Edition by Terrell Croft – Frederic Hartwell – Wilford Summers. ISBN 978-0071798808

25. The MIDI Manual: A Practical Guide to MIDI in the Project Studio (Audio Engineering Society Presents) by David Miles Huber. ISBN 978-0240807980

26. Contemporary Electronics: Fundamentals, Devices, Circuits, and Systems by Louis Frenzel. ISBN 978-0073373805

27. Make: More Electronics: Journey Deep Into the World of Logic Chips, Amplifiers, Sensors, and Randomicity by Charles Platt. ISBN 978-1449344047

28. A Digital Signal Processing Primer: With Applications to Digital Audio and Computer Music by Ken Steiglitz. ISBN 978-0805316841

29. Digital Textile Design, Second edition by Melanie Bowles – Ceri Isaac. ISBN 978-1780670027

30. LogicWorks 5 Interactive Software by x Capilano Computing. ISBN 978-0131456587

31. Electronics: A Complete Course (2nd Edition) by Nigel P. Cook. ISBN 978-0131110663

32. Words Onscreen: The Fate of Reading in a Digital World by Naomi S. Baron. ISBN 978-0199315765

33. The HCS12 / 9S12: An Introduction to Software and Hardware Interfacing by Han-Way Huang. ISBN 978-1435427426

34. Practical Mobile Forensics by Satish Bommisetty – Rohit Tamma – Heather Mahalik. ISBN 978-1783288311

35. Marine Diesel Engines: Maintenance, Troubleshooting, and Repair by Nigel Calder. ISBN 978-0071475358

36. Foundations of Analog and Digital Electronic Circuits (The Morgan Kaufmann Series in Computer Architecture and Design) by Anant Agarwal – Jeffrey Lang. ISBN 978-1558607354

37. Digital Foundations: Intro to Media Design with the Adobe Creative Suite by xtine burrough – Michael Mandiberg. ISBN 978-0321555984

38. Digital Design for Print and Web: An Introduction to Theory, Principles, and Techniques by John DiMarco. ISBN 978-0470398364

39. Digital Principles and Design with CD-ROM by Donald Givone. ISBN 978-0072551327

40. Digital Design: With an Introduction to the Verilog HDL 5th Ed. By Morris Mano (International Economy Edition) by M Morris Mano. ISBN 978-8131794746

41. Digital Systems Design Using VHDL by Jr. Charles H. Roth – Lizy K. John. ISBN 978-0534384623

42. Digital Electronics Demystified by Myke Predko. ISBN 978-0071441414

43. Electronic Principles with Simulation CD by Albert Malvino – David Bates. ISBN 978-0073222776

44. Digital Writing Research: Technologies, Methodologies and Ethical Issues (New Dimensions in Computers and Composition) by Heidi A. McKee. ISBN 978-1572737068

45. Electronic Principles by Albert Malvino – David Bates. ISBN 978-0073373881

46. Electronics 1 Part 1 (Quickstudy Reference Guides – Academic) by Inc. BarCharts. ISBN 978-1572225268

47. Experiments in Digital Fundamentals by David M. Buchla. ISBN 978-0137129652

48. Digital Integrated Circuits: A Design Perspective by Jan M Rabaey. ISBN 978-8120322578

49. The Zynq Book: Embedded Processing with the Arm Cortex-A9 on the Xilinx Zynq-7000 All Programmable Soc by Louise H Crockett – Ross A Elliot – Martin A Enderwitz – Robert W Stewart. ISBN 978-0992978709

51. Student Lab Manual A Design Approach for Digital Systems: Principles and Applications by Ronald J. Tocci – Neal Widmer – Greg Moss. ISBN 978-0132153812

52. Managing Electronic Media: Making, Marketing, and Moving Digital Content by Joan Van Tassel – Lisa Poe-Howfield. ISBN 978-0240810201

53. Electric Motors and Control Systems by Frank Petruzella. ISBN 978-0073521824

54. The Story of Graphic Design by Patrick Cramsie. ISBN 978-0810972926

55. BeagleBone Cookbook: Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions by Mark A. Yoder – Jason Kridner. ISBN 978-1491905395

56. Electronics 1 Part 2 (Quickstudy: Academic) by Inc. BarCharts. ISBN 978-1572225305

57. Digital Filmmaking for Beginners A Practical Guide to Video Production by Michael Hughes. ISBN 978-0071791366

58. Principles of Electronic Communication Systems by Louis Frenzel. ISBN 978-0073222783

59. High Speed Digital Design: A Handbook of Black Magic by Howard Johnson – Martin Graham. ISBN 978-0133957242

60. Teaching Every Student in the Digital Age: Universal Design for Learning by David Rose – Anne Meyer – Nicole Strangman. ISBN 978-0871205995

61. VHDL for Digital Design by Frank Vahid – Roman Lysecky. ISBN 978-0470052631

62. Design Portfolios: Moving from Traditional to Digital by Diane Bender. ISBN 978-1609012410

63. Digital Logic RTL & Verilog Interview Questions by Trey Johnson. ISBN 978-1512021462

64. Digital Design (Verilog): An Embedded Systems Approach Using Verilog by Peter J. Ashenden. ISBN 978-0123695277

65. Graphic Design Portfolio Strategies for Print and Digital Media by Robert Rowe – Gary Will – Harold Linton. ISBN 978-0136140313

67. Nanoelectronic Mixed-Signal System Design by Saraju Mohanty. ISBN 978-0071825719

68. Encyclopedia of Electronic Components Volume 3: Light, Sound, Heat, Motion, Ambient, and Electrical Sensors by Charles Platt. ISBN 978-1449334314

69. Getting Started with Adafruit FLORA: Making Wearables with an Arduino-Compatible Electronics Platform by Becky Stern – Tyler Cooper. ISBN 978-1457183225

70. Electronics Principles and Applications with Student Data CD-Rom by Charles Schuler. ISBN 978-0077567705

71. Digital Electronics with VHDL (Quartus II Version) by William Kleitz. ISBN 978-0131714908

72. Visual Composing: Document Design for Print and Digital Media by Kathryn Riley – Jo Mackiewicz. ISBN 978-0131706743

73. Experiments Manual To Accompany Digital Electronics: Principles and Applications by Roger Tokheim. ISBN 978-0077520809

74. The Science of Electronics: Digital by Thomas L. Floyd – David M. Buchla. ISBN 978-0130875495

75. CMOS Digital Integrated Circuits Analysis & Design by Sung-Mo (Steve) Kang – Yusuf Leblebici. ISBN 978-0072460537

76. Two-Stroke Engine Repair and Maintenance by Paul Dempsey. ISBN 978-0071625395

77. Brilliant LED Projects: 20 Electronic Designs for Artists, Hobbyists, and Experimenters by Nick Dossis. ISBN 978-0071778220

78. The Chip : How Two Americans Invented the Microchip and Launched a Revolution by T.R. Reid. ISBN 978-0375758287

79. Digital Design (VHDL): An Embedded Systems Approach Using VHDL by Peter J. Ashenden. ISBN 978-0123695284

80. Being Digital by Nicholas Negroponte. ISBN 978-0679762904

81. Electromagnetics Explained: A Handbook for Wireless/ RF, EMC, and High-Speed Electronics (EDN Series for Design Engineers) by Ron Schmitt Former Director of Electrical Engineering Sensor Research and Development Corp. Orono Maine. ISBN 978-0750674034

82. Digital Design Essentials: 100 Ways to Design Better Desktop, Web, and Mobile Interfaces by Rajesh Lal. ISBN 978-1592538034

83. Digital Logic: Applications and Design by John M. Yarbrough. ISBN 978-0314066756

84. Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate by Shawn DuBravac. ISBN 978-1621573739

85. Fundamentals of Digital Logic with Verilog Design by Stephen Brown – Zvonko Vranesic. ISBN 978-0077211646

86. Digital Fundamentals (9th Edition) by Thomas L. Floyd. ISBN 978-0131946095

87. Electric Motors and Control Systems by Frank Petruzella. ISBN 978-0073373812

88. FPGA Simulation: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide by Ray Salemi. ISBN 978-0974164908

89. Ham and Shortwave Radio for the Electronics Hobbyist by Stan Gibilisco. ISBN 978-0071832915

90. ePublishing with InDesign CS6: Design and produce digital publications for tablets, ereaders, smartphones, and more by Pariah S. Burke. ISBN 978-1118305591

91. Rapid Prototyping of Digital Systems: SOPC Edition by James O. Hamblen – Tyson S. Hall – Michael D. Furman. ISBN 978-0387726700